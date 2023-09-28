Tom Ford Beauty SS24 "Seduction" look: How to achieve and products explored

Tom Ford Beauty is an alluring collection of fragrances and cosmetics that resonates with Tom Ford’s vision of modern glamor and crafted with the ultimate luxury and quality in mind. The brand’s latest SS24 collection showcases the art of seductive makeup and effortless beauty - a new beginning for women that is brought to life by creative director Peter Hawkings.

The collection features the feline allure of the ‘70s era that unifies women’s and menswear expressions. The main theme behind the fashion and beauty looks was to filter in the men’s looks throughout the show and cement the idea of the ideal Tom Ford couple. This meant incorporating seductive glamour by balancing the makeup looks between luxury and excess along with sophistication.

Moreover, beauty enthusiasts have been very vocal about how different the makeup looks of Tom Ford Beauty have turned out.

From base to lips: Products used to achieve Tom Ford Beauty SS24 "Seduction" look

While the smoky eye caught everyone’s attention and was the makeup centrepiece, Tom Ford’s SS24 runway showcased a bare approach to the face, highlighting the models' unique beauty and facial architecture.

Here is a detailed step-by-step method and beauty items used to achieve the “Seduction” look:

1) Tom Ford Beauty Shade & Illuminate Concealer ($95) - Using this soft-matte concealer with a skincare-infused stick formula is preferable to create the perfect for the makeup. The concealer hydrates the skin while providing buildable coverage that offers 12-hour hydration, seamless application, and blurs the imperfections.

2) Shade & Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50 ($150) - This medium-full coverage foundation merges three-dimensional radiance and three-dimensional skincare. It is a blend of advanced elastomers and light-diffusing powders.

3) Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo ($90) - This poduct has been used for contouring. It is a cream-to-powder formula infused with treated pigments and moisturizing botanical oils. Contour was an important part of the “Seduction” look as it helped sculpt the models’ faces. One may apply the product along the cheekbones, on the bridge of the nose, the cupid’s bow, and the chin.

4) Tom Ford Beauty Eye Defining Pen ($62) - This product is used to trace the waterline. The eye-defining pen offers the blackest of black shades with ultimate precision. As such, this product will give the sharp and bold charm to one's eyes.

5) Eye Color Quad in the variation 44 Dark Opulence ($90) - It provides the timeless and perfect black-cloud smoky eye look. Variation 04 Honeymoon from the Eye Color Quad has been used to highlight the eye makeup to give a cognac-tinged shade of burgundy plum. Use the shade at the edge of the eye for a velvety warm overlay of colors.

7) Tom Ford Extreme Mascara ($50) - This product is recommended to achieve a dramatic flair and to grip the lashes from root to tip with its creamy formulation.

8) Brow Sculptor ($56) - Finalizing the look for the eyes, go in with the brand’s Brow Sculptor. For Tom Ford, eyebrows are one of the most important elements of facial architecture. He believes that a perfectly shaped and groomed eyebrow is the most powerful, non-invasive way to enhance one’s features. As such, this Brow Sculptor will do just the same to achieve the "Seduction" look.

9) Tom Ford Beauty Gloss Luxe ($59) - Sealing the unique and classy “Seduction” look, use this product to create a subtle pink gleam on the lips. The gloss luxe is a weightless liquid balm with a high shine, offering sheer to medium coverage. It is infused with three oils - olive, avocado, and jojoba - to provide hydration and fuller-looking lips.

The "Seduction" look featured at Tom Ford Beauty SS24 was an amalgamation of the brand's signature looks and some unique additions. One can recreate the look at home using the abovementioned products while the application techniques remain uncomplicated.