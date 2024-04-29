What perfumes does Naomi Osaka wear?

A four-time Grand Slam champion, tennis star Naomi Osaka has competed against sports greats like Serena Williams and has managed to carve out a niche for herself in and out of the court. She’s just the third person to win all of her first grand slam titles at both the US and Australian Opens and she’s known for using her influence to champion causes like racial and social inequity. More recently, Osaka launched her skincare and sun care brand, Kinlo, with a range of products designed for melanated skin like hers.

As such, fans are naturally curious about the tennis star’s essentials, including her favorite fragrances. To their delight, Naomi Osaka dished out her signature perfume in a conversation with CNN Underscored in 2023.

Naomi Osaka uses the Diptyque Paris Eau Rose ($230)

In a conversation with CNN Underscored, the tennis star dished about her signature scent, which is a floral fragrance from Diptyque Paris. On her go-to perfume, Osaka shared:

“I love this scent because it’s sweet but still fresh and not overpowering.”

A floral fruity fragrance for women, the 2012 Eau de parfum launch from Diptyque features the intense aromas of damascena and centifolia roses with unexpected fragrant accents from litchi, artichoke, and chamomile.

While unconfirmed if Osaka uses the Kinlo Hydrating Golden Mist, it’s a body mist from her very own brand, Kinlo, which makes it safe to say that it passes the tennis star’s fragrance tastes. On the official website, Osaka also called this body mist a “game changer.” She gave a little tip on how to use the product best:

“Store your bottle in the fridge for an extra cooling treat. (It’s a game-changerâ€”try it!)”

A multipurpose energizing spray, it can be used on the face and body for a dose of weightless moisture and fragrance. With witch hazel, calendula, and aloe vera, it claims to soothe sun-stressed skin and give a tropical finish with scents of coconut and orange zest.

What other fragrances does Naomi Osaka like?

While Naomi Osaka’s perfume collection is pretty limited, the tennis champion uses plenty of fragrant items and alternative fragrances. Firstly, one of her must-haves, as she mentioned with Popsugar in 2023, is Aesop’s Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash ($47).

Talking about the brand, she mentioned:

“I’m a huge fan of Aesop products for their luxurious scents, so finding a hand sanitizer that didn’t have a strong alcohol scent was my top priority.”

Osaka’s Aesop sanitizer, which features a fragrant blend of vetiver root, petitgrain, and bergamot rind, is something she brings with her on all her travels as she said during the interview.

In the same interview, the tennis champ also mentioned the Byredo Trois Encens ($196) as one of her fragrant must-haves, to which she said:

“I love to light them before a bath or as I prep for bedtime. They emit such a long-lasting, elegant fragrance throughout my room.”

A set of 60 fragrance incense sticks, it includes three of Byredo’s most famous fragrances, including Tree House, Burning Rose, and Bibliotheque, to which Osaka mentions that while she alternates the fragrances, Burning Rose is her “current favorite.”

These are some of the perfumes Naomi Osaka wears, which include other fragrances and scents she likes. Fragrance seekers can get these items at the aforementioned prices on the official website of the brands or stores like Amazon.

