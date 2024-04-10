What is Naomi Osaka's skincare and haircare routine? 

Naomi Osaka is one of the popular tennis players and she is also associated with social justice advocacy. In 2019, Osaka became the first Asian player to rank at the top of the Women's Tennis Association. She has won seven career WTA singles titles, including two Australian Open titles and two US Open titles.

Being one of the most influential athletes and also a mother, it is crucial to maintain a healthy physique including her looks. During an interview with Marie Claire published on February 24, 2024, Naomi Osaka shared her beauty routine. She revealed that she likes to go to the gym to keep herself fit and also has a self-care ritual.

Let's explore more about the tennis star's skincare and haircare routine.

More about Naomi Osaka's skincare routine

Morning: The first thing that people usually do for skincare is use a gentle face wash or cleanser. But Naomi does not use any cleanser in her morning routine. She directly applies a hydrating mist from KINLÒ and then sunscreen from the same brand.

Many dermatologists and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend that people with dry or sensitive skin do not always need to apply a cleanser in the morning to maintain a healthy skin barrier. However, individuals with severe acne problems or intense oily skin should wash their faces with a gentle facial cleanser.

Night: Naomi Osaka told Marie Claire that her nighttime skincare routine is important for her. She starts with a cleanser and then a toner. After that, she uses KINLÒ Hydrating Facial Oil and massages her face with a Gua Sha tool.

She added that after being a new mom, her sleep routine got disrupted. To take care of her eye bags, she now uses KINLÒ’s Hydrating Eye Cream as the last step of her nighttime routine. Naomi also mentioned that she likes to use the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Exploring Naomi Osaka's haircare routine

Naomi Osaka has curly hair and to manage them, it is fundamental to have a good hair mask to keep the hair frizz-free and hydrated.

"I do have a very strange haircare routine. Like I’ve been kind of trying to do better on it because I did cut my hair last year and I’ve been trying to just help it grow a lot more. So I’d say I rarely don’t have a hair mask in my hair and I use a lot of different ones," she mentioned.

Naomi said that her favorite hair mask is from a brand called Miss Jessie’s. However, she did not specify which mask she usually prefers. The tennis star further stated that she generally puts on hair mask and leaves it on overnight.

Where to buy the products mentioned by Naomi Osaka?

The four KINLÒ products that Naomi Osaka uses can be purchased from the brand's official website, while Laneige's sleeping mask is available at Sephora. The prices are mentioned below:

KINLÒ Hydrating Golden Mist Sweet Orange Coconut ($15)

KINLÒ Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ ($20)

KINLÒ Hydrating Facial Oil with Jojoba and Olive Oil ($15)

KINLÒ Hydrating Eye Cream ($15)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($24)

Apart from her skincare, Naomi also shared that she loves vanilla fragrances. One of her signature scents is Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Body Mist. This product costs $20 on the brand's official website.