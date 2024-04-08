WATCH: Naomi Osaka mirrors Beyonce's excitement as she celebrates fitting back into her US Open 2019 outfit

Naomi Osaka recently went back in time as she donned her US Open 2019 outfit. The Japanese expressed delight over the fact that she was still able to fit in it.

Osaka, who switched from Adidas to Nike in April 2019, donned a special kit which was in collaboration with Japanese brand Sacai. The kit featured a double-layered black skirt which was donned atop an orange and black bodysuit.

The Japanese recently took to Instagram to share a clip where she donned her US Open 2019 outfit once again. She described the kit and expressed delight over managing to fit into it.

“Wait can I describe what this is? What you’re looking at … So this is my US Open 2019 outfit and honestly, I didn’t think I could zip this up so… I’m very excited!”

The 26-year-old also referred to Pop Icon Beyonce's famous clip where she can be seen telling her partner excitedly, rapper Jay-Z that she fit into her dress for her headlining concert at the 2018 Coachella which was followed by the clip. She managed to fit into the dress 33 days before her performance after managing to lose a lot of weight post giving birth to twins.

“I know. I’m very pumped. It’s giving that clip where Beyonce called Jay-Z cuz she fit back into her gold outfit. I’m feeling the same exact way.”

Osaka also showed pride in the fact that the kit was made by the Japanese brand Sacai in collaboration with Nike.

“Uhh you know It’s Sacai. It’s Sacai you know… Sacai x Nike”

Naomi Osaka entered the 2019 US Open as the top seed and defending champion. She beat Anna Blinkova, Magda Linette, and Coco Gauff to reach the fourth round, where she was eliminated by eventual semifinalist Belinda Bencic.

"It makes me feel edgy and confident, but in an understated way" - Naomi Osaka on the Nike x Sacai collaboration

Nike collaborated with Japanese luxury fashion brand Sacai in 2019 for an 11-piece collection exclusively revolving around Naomi Osaka. The former World No. 1 called the collaboration the perfect collaboration of her roots as a Japanese and as an athlete and also mentioned how the outfits made her feel confident in a subtle manner.

"This collaboration was a special one because it was the perfect marriage of elevated Japanese fashion with the practical needs of my life as an athlete. It makes me feel edgy and confident, but in an understated way.

Osaka called the collection unique in that it was futuristic but also comfortable.

The collection is just really cool and different from anything else you see in sportswear right now... Kind of futuristic, but also really wearable streetwear."

Naomi Osaka has won seven out of 13 matches so far during the 2024 season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

