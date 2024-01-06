What are tooth gems? Here's everything you need to know about the teeth jewellery trend

Teeth jewelry has brought rhinestones from manicures straight to the teeth with celebrities like Drake, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, and Bella Hadid sporting the same. Tooth jewelry is a minimally stylish addition to the pearly whites that add some glitz to one’s smile.

With a whopping 528.1 million views on TikTok, hashtag tooth jewelry has gained traction from beauty enthusiasts who want to try something minimally unique without altering their appearance.

According to Highsnobiety and Vice, the significance of tooth jewelry traces back to the Etruscans. The adornment of teeth with grills, gold and jewels was a symbol of wealth. Similarly, gold grills were also a symbol of divinity in Southeast Asian countries. In the late 1990s, tooth jewelry started becoming popular in black culture and West Indian immigrants,

Teeth jewelry is safe, temporary, and a stylish add-on

Dubbed "tattoos for the teeth", tooth gems have attracted the likes of many. However, every beauty enthusiast has multiple questions before going for a dental add-on with the most common ones being if tooth gems are permanent and painful.

Getting the tooth bedazzled is like any other dentist’s appointment, and there is no pain involved in the process and the dentist sticks the jewelry onto the teeth instead of drilling it or carrying out any painful procedure. Additionally, the tooth gems are not permanent and last for about six months to two years depending on the post-procedure care, hygiene, and dental conditions.

How much does teeth jewelry cost?

Just like piercings, the cost of tooth gems varies based on the place from where one is getting it done and the material of the jewelry. The price range of the same goes from $31 to $100 for crystal-based tooth gems.

What is the pre and post-procedure care entailing teeth jewelry?

It is important to consult a dentist before finalizing the teeth jewelry procedure. Additionally, pre-procedure dental care comprises cleaning the teeth using a floss and brush. On the day of the appointment, one must ensure a hefty intake of food as it won’t be possible to eat anything for a few hours after the procedure. One will have to spend the day starving if they skip eating enough before the procedure.

For post-procedure care, it is important to eat soft foods and avoid electric brushes, sugary drinks, coffee, and tea, to protect the gem from falling off. One must also avoid picking or touching the jewelry constantly as it is prone to fall off on biting hard on something or constant contact with other objects. Additionally, it is important to avoid acidic food for 24 hours after getting bejeweled.

Does the tooth jewelry feel uncomfortable?

Teeth jewelry is painless and doesn’t entail discomfort once attached. It is a shiny piece that reflects when one smiles and is about half a millimeter thick with two to three millimeters in diameter. While it might take some time to get used to the same, one can adjust to the jewelry within a few days.

One can carry on their regular dental regime after getting teeth jewelry with special attention to brushing and flossing. Moreover, it is better to get the teeth cleaned by a dentist every four to six months to ensure the jewelry stays in place.