What is the trending Korean skincare ingredient Mugwort? Benefits for skin, usage, and other details explored

Mugwort, also known as Artemisia Vulgaris, is a herb that has been used for centuries in traditional Korean skincare. It is one of the popular ingredients for Koreans when it comes to efficient skincare because of its many beneficial characteristics. This skincare ingredient is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV rays.

One of the best things about Mugwort is that it is suitable for every skin type including sensitive skin. It is gentle and hydrating which helps soothe and heal skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Just like these, this herb has many more skincare benefits.

5 benefits of Korean skincare ingredient Mugwort

#1 Antioxidant

This skincare ingredient contains antioxidants such as vitamin E that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It also helps with maintaining a healthy pH level of the skin.

#2 Anti-Inflammatory

This herb's soothing and anti-inflammatory properties can help with dry, irritated skin. Research suggests that this Korean skincare ingredient can also help with severe skin conditions.

#3 Collagen

Researchers have proven this Korean skincare ingredient acts as a collagen stimulator, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Not only that, but it also helps with light scarring and pigmentation.

#4 Antibacterial and Antifungal

Being a beneficial herb for the skin, it possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties which is beneficial for healing any skin irritation and damage. Most importantly, this factor makes the ingredient the best for treating acne and preventing breakouts.

#5 Hydration

In addition to all the inflaming and anti-aging benefits, the Korean skincare herb is mainly popular for its hydrating benefits. It goes deep into the skin and hydrates sufficiently and gives glowy skin. It is quite helpful for dry and eczema-prone skin.

Some of the best Mugwort Korean skincare products

I'm From Mugwort Essence - $25

I'm From Cream - $28.80

ISNtree Calming Clay Mask - $17.76

AXIS-Y Pore Clarifying Wash-Off Pack - $17.60

ROUND LAB Calming Sheet Mask - $25

Hanyul Pure Artemisia Calming Water Cream - $38.48

BringGreen Artemisia Calming Moisture Repair Cream - $25.60

I’M SORRY FOR MY SKIN Real Mugwort Calming Mask - $3

All of the mentioned products are available for purchase via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Oilve Young, Beauty Barn, and Soko Glam.

When to use this Korean skincare ingredient?

This ingredient is a very gentle yet effective skincare ingredient so it can be used every day. However, it comes in many forms, and depending on them people should use the products. For example,

Cream - Can be used twice a day

Toner - Can be used twice a day

Mask - Once or twice a week

Sheet mask - As required [Recommened not more than once a day]

It is advisable to include only one type of Mugwort product in the skincare regime, preferably toner or cream. Do not overuse the ingredient as it will not increase its efficacy.