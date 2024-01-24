What is trending Korean skincare product Centella? Benefits for skin, products, and more details explored

Centella asiatica, also known as Cica in the skincare world, is a popular ingredient in Korean skincare products due to its soothing and healing properties. Korean skincare is all about manifesting a healthy skin barrier and promoting glowy skin. In addition to that, their natural ingredients like Cica are effective when it comes to handling irritated, oily, and acne-prone skin.

Cica helps to heal pimples faster while preventing acne scarring. This Korean skincare ingredient helps to reduce early signs of aging and also offers deep hydration to the skin. There are plenty other benefits of it.

Here are some of the benefits of Cica and the best products that contain this ingredient.

Benefits of Korean skincare ingredient Centella asiatica aka Cica

1) Moisturization

Cica extract is effective in improving skin hydration and reducing water loss, thus helping to maintain skin moisture. It deeply hydrates the skin and helps to maintain a healthy skin barrier and pH level. Cica would be a perfect Korean skincare ingredient to nourish oily and acne-prone skin.

2) Soothing

Cica is very effective when it comes to reducing redness and inflammation. This Korean skincare ingredient is highly beneficial for sensitive skin, conditions like eczema, and for calming aggravated skin. It gently soothes the skin, making it more healthy and glowy.

3) Antioxidant properties

Cica is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from environmental stressors. It can reduce DNA damage from UV light, stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, reduce pigmentation, and shield skin from sunburn. Cica also helps to brighten the complexion and provides visible brightening effects.

4) Healing properties

Traditional Korean skincare has been using Cica for wound healing and also helps in stimulating the skin's natural healing processes. Cica increases blood flow which leads to a speedy healing process. It also gently handles acne scars and skin damage from sunburn.

5) Anti-aging

Cica helps to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. It can also make the skin look firmer and more supple. It effectively reduces age spots and deep signs of aging as well.

10 Best Korean skincare products that contain Centella asiatica

1) SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule - $9.50

2) Mediheal Tea Tree Biome Blemish Cica Cleanser - $22

3) Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Toner - $20

4) Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask - $34

5) COSRX Centella Water Alcohol Free Toner - $17

6) Benton Cica Gel Sunscreen - $24

7) Cosrx Centella Blemish Cream - $21

8) Etude House SoonJung 5-Panthensoside Cica Balm - $20

9) Beplain Cicaful Calming Gel - $20

10) Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Sleeping Pack - $7

All of the products are available on their brand's websites at the mentioned price tags.

Cica is a gentle yet effective Korean skincare ingredient. People can include it in their skincare regime daily because it does not irritate the skin barrier. Include only one Cica product in the routine as per preferences. Do not overly indulge Cica in skincare.