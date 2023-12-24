When was Sol De Janeiro founded? 7 best products explored

Sol de Janeiro, founded in 2015, is a beauty and skincare brand that has captured the essence of Brazilian beauty and translated it into a line of luxurious products. With a commitment to celebrating the body and spirit, the brand has quickly gained popularity for its vibrant and effective formulations.

Established by co-founders Camila Pierotti and Heela Yang, the brand was born out of a shared passion for the beauty and energy of Brazil. Inspired by the lively and carefree spirit of Rio de Janeiro, the brand set out to create products that not only nourish the skin but also evoke the sensory experience of the Brazilian lifestyle.

Sol de Janeiro's product line includes bestsellers such as the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, known for its firming and smoothing properties, and the Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist, which allows users to envelop themselves in the intoxicating scent of Rio. These products have become cult favorites, garnering a dedicated fan base globally.

The brand has quickly become a favorite among beauty enthusiasts worldwide, and here are seven of their best products that have garnered widespread acclaim.

Best Sol de Janeiro products explored

1) Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($10 - $48)

Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, launched in 2015, is an iconic body cream that harnesses the power of guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, and coconut oil to provide intense hydration, subtle shimmer, and skin-tightening effects.

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is available on the brand's official website as well as on Sephora's online store and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense hydration Strong scent Subtle shimmer

2) Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Perfume Mist ($38)

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Perfume Mist is a captivating fragrance mist that embodies the essence of Brazil. With notes of pistachio and salted caramel, it offers a sweet and warm scent reminiscent of the beautiful beaches, providing a tropical and alluring experience.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Perfume Mist is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Irresistible scent Limited lasting power Lightweight and refreshing

3) Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner ($10 - $28)

Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner is a lightweight and nourishing hair treatment that brings the brand's signature Brazilian beauty expertise to hair care. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it aims to provide hydration, manageability, and a touch of the brand's distinctive fragrance.

Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating and moisturizing Intense fragrance Lightweight formula

4) Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa '62 ($16)

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa '62 is a fragrance-infused deodorant designed to keep you fresh while embracing the iconic scent of Cheirosa '62. Free from aluminum, this deodorant offers a unique way to enjoy the brand's signature fragrance throughout the day.

It is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Aluminium-free Intense fragrance Gentle formula

5) Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash ($26)

Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash is a luxurious addition to the Sol de Janeiro product line. Infused with Brazilian ingredients, this body wash promises a rejuvenating and invigorating experience, leaving the skin refreshed and delicately scented.

Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long-lasting fragrance Premium price point Gentle and cleansing formula

6) Glowmotions Glow Body Oil ($35)

Glowmotions Glow Body Oil is a luminous and hydrating oil designed to impart a sun-kissed radiance to the skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients like cupuaçu butter and açaí oil, it provides a luxurious and shimmering finish for a radiant glow.

Glowmotions Glow Body Oil is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Luminous finish Intense shimmer Nourishing formula

7) Delícia Drench Body Butter ($48)

Delícia Drench Body Butter is an elegant addition to their skincare line. Infused with nourishing ingredients like cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açaí oil, it provides intense hydration, leaving the skin irresistibly soft and delicately scented.

Delícia Drench Body Butter is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Rich hydration Higher price Exotic ingredients

Sol de Janeiro has left an indelible mark on the beauty industry with its innovative products and commitment to celebrating the beauty of Brazil. From their iconic Bum Bum Cream to the enticing scents of their fragrances, each product invites users to experience a little bit of Brazilian magic in their daily routine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 How did Sol de Janeiro get popular?

Sol de Janeiro gained popularity through its vibrant and culturally infused approach to beauty, capturing consumers with its iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and a range of enticing products that celebrate the spirit of Brazil.

Q.2 Who founded Sol de Janeiro?

Sol de Janeiro, founded by Korean-American and Harvard Business School alumna Yang, originated from her immersive experience in Brazil's inclusive beach culture, and in 2021, the L'Occitane Group acquired a majority stake in the company, placing its valuation at a noteworthy US$450 million.

Q.3 Why is it called Sol de Janeiro?

Sol de Janeiro, named after the "Sun of January," aims to evoke the blissful peak summer feeling experienced during Brazilian summers, making it accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere.