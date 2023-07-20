Where to get Gisou Body Oil Golden Shimmer Glow? Price, formula, and more details explored

Gisou is best known for its honey-infused hair care and skincare products. The brand started out with a hair care line, and the honey-infused hair oil was a massive hit, paving the way for the face oil and body oil.

The body oil deeply nourishes the skin, having a smoothening and softening effect on it. Over long term usage, the oil comes with the promise of a firming effect, helping one look more youthful with every single use. The oil is suitable for all skin types, even for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

The beauty brand's body oil is one of their bestselling products and with the summer season here, they have now revamped this oil with a golden shimmer for a dazzling glow.

This limited edition shimmer-infused body oil will have users beach-ready within minutes, all while nourishing the skin with the goodness of honey.

Gisou Body Oil Golden Shimmer Glow is already available on the beauty brand's website, retailing for $28. The body shimmer comes in a similar packaging to their iconic body oil, with the golden shimmery liquid making the product a statement-worthy addition for every vanity case.

Gisou Body Oil Golden Shimmer Glow has a light-weight formula and is flattering for all skin tones

Unlike most body oils, Gisou's body oil has a lightweight formula that quickly absorbs into the skin. The pearlescent particles provide a seamless glow that doesn't look patchy and leaves no streaks. It provides long-lasting moisturization that helps with skin elasticity, making it more soft and supple.

The body oil has firming benefits over long term usage and helps with the appearance of skin texture, having a smoothening and softening effect. The honey gold shimmer is flattering on all skin tones, thus making it a universal product.

Gisou Body Oil Golden Shimmer glow comes with several skin-loving ingredients, key among them being Mirsalehi honey, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, proves to be the star. Its antioxidant benefits help fight damage caused due to environmental stressors, while also enabling the skin to maintain its natural moisture levels.

The body oil is also infused with the goodness of Mirsalehi bee garden oil blend, which is a proprietary blend developed by Gisou that offers intense antioxidant benefits along with omega 3, 6 and 9. By deeply nourishing the skin, it helps strengthen the skin barrier and provides long-lasting moisture.

The beauty brand recommends shaking the bottle well before use to ensure the pearlescent particles are distributed evenly. It would be best to first warm up the product in between the palms before applying it all over the body, making the application more smooth.

Start slow with a few drops of the product and you can apply more if you want an intense glow.

The limited edition product is exclusively available on the Gisou website and will be available for purchase till the stocks last. Since the body oil is available for a limited period only, it would be best to grab one while you still can.