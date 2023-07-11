Where to buy Houston White x Target skincare collection? Everything we know so far

Houston White, a highly regarded entrepreneur, designer, and community builder from North Minneapolis, is thrilled to kick off the summer season with the Houston White x Target skincare collection. This collaboration showcases his passion for creating innovative products and his longstanding partnership with Target.

The collection aims to instill a sense of effortless beauty, confidence, and passion in the lives of beauty enthusiasts.

From 'Fresh Clarifying Face Washes' and 'Fresh Moisturising Shampoos' to 'Fresh Body Lotions' and 'Fresh Deep Conditioners', these new skincare products from Houston White serve nothing but 'beautiful' vibes.

Everything we know about Houston White x Target skincare collection

The beauty industry is buzzing with excitement over the new collaboration between renowned cosmetics guru Houston White and global retail juggernaut Target. Through the collaboration between Houston White and Target, White is introducing a new beauty brand that aims to promote inclusivity by breaking down the racial segregation within the skin and hair care aisles.

In a press statement, White stated:

“Figuring out how to desegregate the skin and hair care aisles has been my life’s journey; it’s been my barbershop; it’s been my experience personally."

The Houston White x Target skincare collection promises to deliver high-quality and cost-effective skincare products.

The beginning of a journey

In 2007, White established his shop in Minneapolis. Two years later, he started creating hair pomades from his living space. After some time, he realized he had uncovered an intriguing equation when his late wife Donise, who had also acted as a product tester, began receiving numerous compliments on her curls.

“I was making candles for the better part of two months. That was when I made the discovery, ‘Oh, this works great on women’s hair, as well."

A match made in heaven: Houston White joins hands with Target

It all began with the eleven-item product line dubbed Fresh x Houston White. These products consist of nourishing shampoo, deep conditioner, three-in-one body, scalp, and hair treatments, as well as various pomades.

Fast forward to 2023: Houston and Target have collaborated on a range of hair and skincare products.

White, the brilliant mind behind the meticulously crafted skincare products that perfectly complement one another, has ingeniously infused his skincare and beauty brand with the essence of everyday experiences. In a statement, he said:

“There’s that balance between trying to be all things to all people and staying true to what has worked for me during the 10-plus years I’ve been on this journey.”

The prices of these skincare products range from a minimum of $8.99 for Fresh Hair Pomades to a maximum of $11.99 for a Clarifying Face Scrub.

Some products to look out for

According to beauty industry insiders, Fresh x Houston White is expected to achieve retail sales of approximately $4 million in 2023. This estimation highlights the limitless potential of White's beauty and personal care products. In an interview with Yahoo, Houston remarked:

“There’s a lot of runway with Fresh and this idea of gender inclusivity and bringing different races together with hair. I have a bold ambition to create a billion-dollar hair and skin care brand — no doubt about it.”

Houston White's skincare range features a remarkable selection of key ingredients such as tea tree oil, chamomile, aloe vera, and caffeine. These powerful components work together to provide exceptional results.

Fresh Houston White's skincare ranges (image via yahoo news.com0

The nourishing properties of shea and cocoa butter, castor seed oil, charcoal, and apricot oil fuel the hair care offerings, like Fresh Moisturising Shampoo, Fresh Deep Conditioner, and Fresh Hair Pomades.

Houston White's launch of a new beauty brand to desegregate the skin and hair care aisles has generated a lot of excitement among beauty enthusiasts with its promise of delivering high-quality and cost-effective skincare products.

Priced from $11.99 for a Clarifying Face Scrub to $8.99 for Fresh Hair Pomades, it is no surprise that people eagerly anticipate the Houston White x Target skincare collection's arrival.

