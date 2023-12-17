Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Gift Sets? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Popular beauty brand, Sol de Janeiro Brazillian has launched its new gift sets just in time for the holiday season. Sol de Janeiro’s perfume gift sets consist of five scents that come in 270- or 90-ml recyclable pump bottles.

The brand has launched two gift sets, named "Passport to Paradise" and "Warmth of Rio". Each of these sets is comprised of Sol de Janeiro’s popular Cheirosa fragrances in three variants along with the Rio Radiance perfume mist. The brand is known for its gourmand fragrances and its newly curated perfume gift set retails on the brand’s official website as well as on Sephora.

Sol de Janeiro Perfume Gift Sets comprise irrestible gourmand fragrances

Known for its range of fresh-smelling scents, the brand launching its perfume gift sets right in time for the holidays is a steal-deal for fans of the brand and beauty enthusiasts looking for the perfect utility gift sets.

Sol de Janeiro’s perfume gift sets consist of the brand’s best-selling fragrances:

Cheirosa ‘40 Perfume Mist: This is the beauty brand’s signature scent for their Bom Dia Bright Cream which features notes of dark, sweet creme de cassis, warm vanilla woods, black amber plum, and jasmine blooms. It is also infused with a hint of musk and is inspired by Rio’s first Carnival Ball of 1840.

Cheirosa ‘62 Perfume Mist: This is Sol de Janeiro’s iconic warm and sunny gourmand scent featuring notes of salted caramel, vanilla, sandalwood along with jasmine pearls, heliotrope, almond, and pistachio.

Cheirosa ‘68 Perfume Mist: Cheirosa ‘68 is a fruity, floral scent that exudes the feeling of sunshine and flora together. The scent is infused with notes of pink dragonfruit, tropicália vanilla, sun musk, ocean air, and lychee essence.

Cheirosa ‘71 Perfume Mist: This is a warm and cosy amber gourmand fragrance that offers fragrant comfort through its unique texture. It is a summer scent inspired by Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian muse Leila Diniz. The Cheirosa ‘71 mist is infused with notes of tonka beans, toasted macadamia nuts, white chocolate, sea salt, coconut blossoms, and caramelized vanilla.

Rio Radiance Perfume Mist: Rio Radiance mist features notes of leite de coco, warm sand along with creamy vanilla, amber essence, and ylang ylang. The product description of the perfume mist on the brand’s website states that the scent exudes a beachy and nostalgic vibe taking one back to the memory of a carefree getaway.

The Passport to Paradise perfume gift set consists of Cheirosa '62, Cheirosa '68, and Cheirosa '40 and it retails for $65. In Brazil, Cheirosa means that one smells deliciously amazing and that is exactly the theme that this perfume gift set aims to offer.

The Warmth of Rio Perfume Set retailing for $65 consists of Cheirosa '62, Cheirosa '71, and Rio Radiance. This perfume set aims to celebrate the spirit of Rio, exuding the concept of feeling like summer all year round.

The perfume gift packages are available for purchase on Sephora and the brand's own website, making them the ideal inexpensive, last-minute gifts for the holidays.