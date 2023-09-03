Where to get Nautica Pure Blue Fragrance? Price and more details explored

Fragrance brand Nautica has recently introduced the Nautica Pure Blue to their range of fragrances. The Pure Blue fragrance is a clean and refreshing scent for men associating its smell with their desire to reconnect with nature and the ocean.

Nautica Pure Blue is a water-inspired fragrance that features a minimalistic and vegan formula that renders a long-lasting scent. The fragrance is structured around marine and Fougere notes including the vigorous energy of Blue Eucalyptus and the warm notes of Madagascar Vanilla.

Nautica Pure Blue is priced at $36.99 and is available on the Nautica website.

Nautica Pure Blue Fragrance and other best-selling scents explored

The social media campaign of the newly launched eau de toilette features a hashtag; #BraveNewDepths indicating the dual meaning of bravery wherein bravery is to search within self for the courage to try different things and also to have the strength to face challenges. Associating a profound meaning with a fragrance is an appreciated marketing tactic.

Nautica is celebrating its 40th anniversary, furthering the vision and efforts of founder and designer David Chu. The brand deals with clothing for men, women, and kids which started with only six clothing pieces and grew into a popular lifestyle brand spreading in more than sixty-five countries.

Nautica, the clothing and fragrance brand, is not only known for launching unique fragrances like Nautica Pure Blue but also for its environmentally-conscious design and packaging.

The brand has recently launched a new eau de toilette which comes packaged in an FSC-certified carton. This certification indicates that the package was made from FSC-certified wood that was harvested from well-managed forests and recycled sources. Therefore, the brand encourages mindful consumption through its eco-friendly packaging.

Moreover, Nautica is a corporate partner of the Oceana initiative to save the oceans and the brand’s Pure Blue fragrance will not be wrapped in cellophane plastic.

The clothing and fragrance brand has created multiple best-selling fragrances for men such as:

Nautica Voyage:

It is one of the best-value colognes under $30 (It retails for $18.49). Voyage is a green fragrance with aquatic elements and makes for an amazing casual everyday scent. The cologne is infused with notes of apple, oak moss, musk, lotus, amber, cedar, and mimosa.

Nautica White Sail:

Nautica White Sail cologne (Image via walmart.com)

The white sail ($39) is a tad bit different from the brand’s aquatic fragrances. It is more toward an earthy and woody scent with smooth notes of teak, amber, wood, lavender, and pink pepper.

Nautica Classic for Men:

This is a blend of woods, citrus notes, and spice. It gives summery notes and has a masculine, body-wash kind of vibe to it. The classic scent is a soft men’s cologne with oceanic virtues. It features notes of bergamot, musk, and jasmine and retails for $16.50 on Amazon.

The Nautica Pure Blue Fragrance is a classy addition to the brand's range of popular men's fragrances pertaining to the oceanic theme. Nautica Pure Blue retails for $36.99 on the brand's official website.