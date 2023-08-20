OLEHENRIKSEN, a popular skincare brand, has recently introduced a remarkable product called Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial. This pro-grade mask is designed to provide the same benefits as a professional facial, but in just five minutes after a single use.

The product eliminates the need to book a facial appointment for an instant glow with its unique formulation that reveals dewy, supple skin with a luminous glow. The 25% Acid Flash Facial blurs the pores and softens skin texture, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and makes the skin smooth.

The brand recommends using it two to three times per week as a replacement for other exfoliants in your nighttime skincare routine.

Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial retails for $50 on OLEHENRIKSEN's official website.

Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial is OLEHENRIKSEN'S highest acid concentration product

OLEHENRIKSEN is a popular skincare brand that focuses on the concept of self-love and taking care of one's skin. The brand’s Danish founder, Ole Henriksen, took his skincare expertise to Hollywood and became the world’s first celebrity facialist.

An at-home formula, the Flash Facial resurfaces skin to tackle issues of skin discoloration, uneven texture, and dullness. The new launch joins OLEHENRIKSEN’s best-selling ‘Transform’ collection and has the skincare brand’s highest concentration of acids yet.

Riva Barak, the VP of Product and Technical Development at KENDO Brands, made a statement regarding the skincare brand's recent launch:

"We're incredibly proud to introduce the new Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial to our Transform Collection and the OLEHENRIKSEN product portfolio."

She continued:

"Our intention was to deliver a mask that would work quickly and efficaciously to transform the complexion. By combining a high concentration of mixed acids (AHAs, PHAs, BHA) with skin plumping hyaluronic acid and nourishing antioxidants, we landed on a balanced yet powerful formula that effectively retexturizes and brightens skin in just five minutes."

The Flash Facial is a specially formulated treatment that contains a combination of 25% Acids, including 10% AHAs and 15% PHAs. This unique blend of acids works to chemically exfoliate the skin and improve its texture. It also consists of skin-plumping hyaluronic acid with skin-clarifying salicylic acid balanced with 20% aloe vera juice to soothe and condition the skin.

Moreover, the unique formulation also includes anti-oxidant-rich Scandinavian Rowanberry Water to nourish and hydrate. The inclusion of these ingredients in the list enhances the brand's assertion that regularly using the product will result in smoother, clearer, and more radiant skin.

The formulation of OLEHENRIKSEN's Transform range is similar to that of the lemon sugar fragrance, which is naturally derived. Additionally, its serum-like texture ensures that the product is non-greasy and lightweight on the skin.

To achieve a post-facial glow at home, it is sufficient to apply the mask two to three times per week for five minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water.

To make the application easy and better, the skincare brand is giving a free mask brush with the purchase of the Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial- an offer valid on the new launch’s purchase till 31 August 2023.

Launched on 15 August 2023, the Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial is available on the skincare brand’s official website and on Sephora for $50.