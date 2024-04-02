Which cologne does Stray Kids’ Hyunjin use? Star talks favorite hairstyles, colognes, and piercings in latest interview 

On March 29, 2024, W Korea released an interview with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, where he played Monopoly and answered fans' questions.

Every K-pop fan has many quaetions they want to ask their favorite K-pop idols, and W Korea has made a likely opportunity for the fans of Hyunjin with this interview. W Korea said:

"Hyunjin from Stray Kids answered questions from fans. From his own pursuits, how he chooses perfume according to his mood, songs he listens to in the shower, why he got his eyebrow piercing"

Starting from his preferred hairstyle to his top three favorite things in the world, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin shared everything with his fans and W Korea.

Which cologne does Stray Kids’ Hyunjin use?

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin wears Kilian colognes. He first puts the cologne on his wrists and rubs them together. Then he dab the wrists on his neck, sprays the cologne above his head and lets the fragrance spread all over his body.

What cologne he will wear depends on his mood. Like in summer, he likes cool scent colognes, and in winter, he likes warm fragrances.

During the interview, he picked Moonlight in Heaven from Kilian Paris. He described its scent as refreshing and pure, with hints of Mango and subtle Coconut milk.

More details about Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and his favorite hairstyles, piercings, and more

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is popular among his fans because of his talents, skills and humble personality.

Fans say that he's passionate and multitalented. He's a good dancer and also works hard to improve his vocal, rap, and dance skills. During his interview with W Korea, Hyunjin also expressed his love for his fandom, STAY.

When a fan asked him about his hairstyle preferences, Hyunjin mentioned that he prefers long black hair. In the interview video, he has a long black hair style, but that's not always the case. When it comes to stage performances and comebacks, the K-pop idol said that he prefers to have dyed hair.

On January 6, 2024, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin revealed his eyebrow piercing at the 38th Golden Disc Awards red carpet. The piercing is a horizontal barbell that goes underneath the arch of his eyebrow. A fan questioned:

"I wonder what made you get an eyebrow piercing!"

Hyunjin answered:

"I woke up one morning. And I thought I should do something. So I walked around. Impulsively I went to a piercing shop and got pierced done spontaneously."

After sharing this personal experience with his fans, the K-pop idol answered another fan question which was about three things in life that he loves the most. Hyunjin said that Nature, Music and Family are the three things that he loves the most, and there's a fourth one, which is STAY, his fandom.

Hyunjin's fans already know that drawing is his hobby, but the singer also mentioned in the interview that he would also like to try out ceramic, writing, knitting and cake decoration. The K-pop artist also mentioned that he's learning modern art.

And the most interesting information all the fans got from this interview is the superpower desired by their favorite idol. Hyunjin said that if he had a superpower, he would want teleport power.

W Korea shared the entire interview with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin on YouTube. Fans can watch it now on the W Korea YouTube channel.