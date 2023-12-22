Which are the healthiest seeds you can eat for glowing skin?

To have glowing skin, the trend of adding the healthiest seeds to the diet has been on the rise. These seeds offer several nutrients essential for enhancing skin health. These tiny yet mighty kernels are the genesis of plants, encapsulating all the necessary elements to spark new life.

As you integrate these seeds into your diet, they can unlock a world of health benefits with minimal effort. There will be so many suggestions for you regarding which one you should pick and which one you should not.

To cut that confusion out, here we have listed the healthiest seeds that can help improve your skin health.

Flax seeds and other healthiest seeds you can eat for glowing skin

1) Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are the very first name to start the list with. These have fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein and also play a vital role in heart health, cholesterol management, and blood sugar stabilization.

These benefits also lead to radiant and healthy skin. Adding flax seeds to your diet is easy. There are several options like sprinkling them over salads, topping sweet treats, or taking one tablespoon of ground flax seeds with warm water.

2) Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are counted among the healthiest seeds filled with antioxidants, fiber, and omega-3 fat along with essential minerals.

Overnight-soaked chia seeds can be a good choice to start your day with and improve your skin health, blood flow, cardiac health, and overall metabolism. You can also add them into yogurt, and salads, or create tasty puddings.

3) Sunflower seeds

These seeds contain ample protein, monounsaturated fats, Vitamin E, and minerals such as magnesium and copper.

Be it for reducing inflammation or lowering cholesterol levels, these sunflower seeds help in maintaining better skin health. One can consume these seeds soaked or add them to various dishes for added nutrition.

4) Pumpkin seed

Green pumpkin seeds are quite famous. This common household snack is loaded with monounsaturated fats, Omega-6, and phytosterols, which reduce cholesterol. With minerals present in pumpkin seeds, they can improve skin tone and keep it moisturized.

5) Basil seeds

Also known as Sabja, these are high in fiber, essential minerals and Omega-3, which make them one of the healthiest seeds for better skin health and help in controlling blood sugar levels.

6) Hemp seeds

Although less well-known, these are an important one among the healthiest seeds available. With 20 amino acids and 9 essential ones, hemp seeds improve immunity and detoxify the body, resulting in healthier skin.

7) Pomegranate seeds

These seeds are renowned for their antioxidant properties, protecting against free radicals and premature aging. Pomegranate seeds also promote heart health and aid in arthritis treatment, indirectly benefiting skin health.

8) Apricot Kernels

These kernels are a unique source of Vitamin B17, rare in vegan diets, and have been linked to reduced cancer risks. Incorporating apricot kernels into your diet maximizes nutrient benefits, which can reflect healthier skin.

9) Sesame Seeds

Packed with minerals like copper, manganese, and magnesium, and rich in calcium and Vitamin B1, sesame seeds lower cholesterol and protect the liver, fostering better skin health.

10) Grape Seeds

High in flavonoids, Vitamin E, and antioxidants, grape seeds can prevent hypertension and high cholesterol, indirectly benefiting skin health.

11) Caraway Seeds (Meridian Fennel)

Known for their digestive and antiseptic properties, caraway seeds are also an excellent iron source, essential for metabolism and overall health.

These healthiest seeds, each a nutritional dynamo, are not only an effortless addition to your diet but also a significant contributor to skincare.

Rich in proteins, healthy fats, minerals, and vitamins, they can be sprinkled over your favorite dishes, enhancing their flavor and your skin's glow.