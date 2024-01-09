Why are silk pillowcases trending? Benefits and products explored 

Social media platforms are buzzing with videos of beauty enthusiasts switching to silk pillowcases and the advent of multiple lifestyle brands bringing silk and satin pillowcases to the beauty arena.

Silk’s natural properties reduce friction owing to less staticity. It helps in reducing frictional damage causing split-ends and hair damage as opposed to cotton pillowcases that absorb moisture and result in dry hair.

Silk-based pillowcases are not only loved by influencers and beauty enthusiasts but also by celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham.

Additionally, silk pillowcases offer multiple benefits to the skin, making these the ideal switch from traditional pillowcases as they offer a dual skin and hair advantage. However, making the switch is not as easy as watching a social media influencer advocating it on video and one must know of the benefits silk pillowcases provide.

Reduces frizz and promotes healthy hair: Benefits of silk pillowcases for the tresses explored

Promotes healthy hair: Mechanical hair styling methods can damage the tresses, weaken the roots, and result in dryness and split ends. Color specialist at Spoke And Weal’s Flatiron, New York, Carmen Powers stated that she recommends silk pillowcases to clients who get their hair colored in addition to regular trimming and heat protection.

Reduces friction and frizz: Silk is gentle on the hair as compared to linen and cotton pillowcases. Moreover, the smooth texture of the material produces less friction and prevents hair breakage, frizziness, and tangling. Hence, silk-based pillowcases are recommended for people with curly and wavy hair.

Reduces fine lines and soothes the skin: Benefits of silk pillowcases for skin explored

Hydrates the skin: Unlike linen and cotton pillowcases, silk doesn’t pull moisture from the skin and keeps it plump and hydrated. It is ideal for all skin types and prevents loss of moisture especially during winters. Hence, using a silk pillowcase in addition to skincare products aids glowing, nourished skin.

Soothes and calms the skin: The weaves of bamboo, linen, and cotton has a lot of texture while silk is super smooth and has proven to be a soothing material for people with irritated or sensitive skin. Additionally, silk-based pillowcases soothe skin with acne and inflammation.

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Silk pillowcases are not the only cure for wrinkles and fine lines however, one can notice fewer skin creases after switching to silk-based pillowcases.

Silk pillowcase recommendations for beauty enthusiasts:

1) Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($6.98):

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for hair and skin is made of premium quality fabric. The pillowcase offers smoothness and softness to the skin and hair and is gentle on sensitive skin as well.

2) Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ($50.15):

Brooklinen’s mulberry silk pillowcase protects the hair and skin from friction-based damage. It possess a naturally cool property that makes the fabric breathable and ideal for hair and skin.

3) Promeed 100% Silk Pillowcase ($19.99):

Promeed’s 100% Silk Pillowcase has won the GOOD HOUSEKEEPING BEDDING AWARDS 2022-BEST VALUE 128% SILK PILLOWCASE. It is rated smooth by sleep testers and has scored the perfect moisture-wicking scores as well.

The pillowcase is made with the highest quality Organic Grade 34A+ Mulberry Silk which is breathable, cooling, and non-absorbent.

Silk-based pillowcases are the perfect addition to one's skincare and haircare regime as they eliminate chances of friction and reduce possibility of increasing skin inflammation. With them being available in high end and budget options, beauty enthusiasts must make the switch to silk pillowcases, given they have good reviews and effective results so far.