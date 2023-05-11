Wolfmother concert 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue & more

Wolfmother, an Australian rock band, has announced its North American and European tour for 2023. The tour will begin on September 14, 2023, in San Diego, and will take the band to important cities around Europe, Canada, and North America, including Prague, Budapest, Seattle, and Vancouver, among others.

The band shared a statement about the tour on their Instagram:

“Hey, it’s been a while since we’ve played The States & Canada, Looking forward to getting back. Hope to see you at one of the shows!”

Pre-sale tickets for Wolfmother’s tour will go on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, May 12 via Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Wolfmother’s tour will begin in Prague and end in Chicago

Wolfmother will kick off their months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Prague which is scheduled to take place on June 02, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Chicago concert on November 29, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Wolfmother's tour:

June 02, 2023 — Prague, CZ - Prague Rocks 2023

June 03, 2023 — Ulm, DE - ulmer zelt

June 08, 2023 — Sölvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival 2023

June 09, 2023 — Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023

June 10, 2023 — Matten Bei Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival 2023

June 16, 2023 — Santiago De Compostela, ES - O Son do Camiño 2023

June 17, 2023 — Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui (Antigua Sala But Madrid)

June 18, 2023 — Mislata, ES - Repvblicca

June 23, 2023 — Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

June 24, 2023 — Budapest, HU - Harley-Davidson 120th Celebrations 2023

June 29, 2023 — Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit 36

June 30, 2023 — Köln, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

July 01, 2023 — Saarbrucken, DE - Garage

July 02, 2023 — Ferrara, IT - Comfort Festival 2023

July 06, 2023 — Paris, FR - Le Trianon

July 07, 2023 — Zottegem, BE - Rock Zottegem 2023

July 08, 2023 — Andijk, NL - Dijkpop Festival 2023

July 09, 2023 — Pistoia, IT - Piazza del Duomo di Pistoia

July 13, 2023 — Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

July 14, 2023 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE - Batschkapp

July 15, 2023 — Dresden, DE - Alter Schlachthof

July 16, 2023 — Hanover, DE - Capitol Hannover

July 19, 2023 — Alkmaar, NL - Victory podium

July 20, 2023 — Hengelo, NL - Metropool

July 21, 2023 — Tuttlingen, DE - Burg Honberg

July 22, 2023 — Lichtenvoorde, NL - Zwarte Cross 2023

July 26, 2023 — London, UK - Academy Islington

July 28, 2023 — Gijón, ES - Tsunami Xixón Festival 2023

July 29, 2023 — Helsinki, FI - Jytäkesä 2023

August 03, 2023 — Steenwijkerwold, NL - Dicky Woodstock Popfestival 2023

August 04, 2023 — Notodden, NO - Notodden Blues Festival 2023

August 05, 2023 — Ponte De Lima, PT - Festival Ponte d’Lima 2023

August 11, 2023 — Horsens, DK - Jailbreak 2023

August 12, 2023 — Eschwege, DE - Open Flair Festival 2023

August 17, 2023 — Saint-nolff, FR - Motocultor Festival 2023

August 18, 2023 — Lierop, NL - Nirwana Tuinfeest 2023

August 19, 2023 — Charleville - mézières, FR - Cabaret Vert 2023

September 14, 2023 — San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

September 15, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 16, 2023 — Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

September 18, 2023 — Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 19, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

September 21, 2023 — Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

September 22, 2023 — Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

September 23, 2023 — Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

September 25, 2023 — Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September 26, 2023 — San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

September 28, 2023 — Pomona, CA - The Glass House

September 29, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

November 14, 2023 — Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum

November 15, 2023 — Austin, TX - Emo’s

November 16, 2023 — Houston, TX - Warehouse Live – Ballroom

November 18, 2023 — Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

November 19, 2023 — Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 21, 2023 — Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 22, 2023 — New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

November 25, 2023 — Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

November 27, 2023 — Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 28, 2023 — Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

November 29, 2023 — Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Wolfmother is an Australian rock band with three ARIA Awards and a Grammy Award

Wolfmother is an Australian rock band formed in 2000 by lead vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale, bassist and keyboardist Chris Ross, and drummer Myles Heskett. The band's music is heavily influenced by classic rock and hard rock of the 1960s and 1970s. They have been praised for their powerful vocals, high-energy performances, and intricate guitar work.

Over the years, Wolfmother has received several awards and recognitions for their music. Here are some of their notable achievements:

Grammy Awards: Wolfmother won a Grammy Award in 2007 for Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit single Woman. They were also nominated for Best Rock Song for the same song.

Wolfmother won a Grammy Award in 2007 for Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit single Woman. They were also nominated for Best Rock Song for the same song. ARIA Awards : Wolfmother has won three ARIA Awards, which are the highest music awards in Australia. They won Best Breakthrough Album and Best Rock Album for their debut self-titled album Wolfmother In 2006.

: Wolfmother has won three ARIA Awards, which are the highest music awards in Australia. They won Best Breakthrough Album and Best Rock Album for their debut self-titled album Wolfmother In 2006. Rolling Stone Magazine : In 2010, Rolling Stone Australia listed Wolfmother's debut album as one of the 50 Best Australian Albums of All Time.

: In 2010, Rolling Stone Australia listed Wolfmother's debut album as one of the 50 Best Australian Albums of All Time. Triple J Hottest 100: Wolfmother has had several songs make it onto the Triple J Hottest 100, which is an annual music poll conducted by Australian radio station Triple J. Their highest-ranked song was Joker and the Thief, which came in at number 8 in 2006.

Overall, Wolfmother has gained a significant following and critical acclaim for its music, and its songs continue to be popular among rock fans around the world.

