Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
All
All
All
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
All
All
All
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Shakib Al Hasan is the best captaincy option for your fantasy team. He is in excellent form, he scored 2 two fifties against Pakistan and New Zealand in the last two games and scored overall 154 runs in just three innings and he can provide valuable fantasy points from bowling.
Rashid Khan is the best bowling option for your fantasy team, he picked up 115 wickets in T20I Matches and he will look to continue his sensational form also in this game as well.
Mustafizur Rahman and Rashid Khan are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Afghanistan won the case.
Hot Picks: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
Risky Picks: Nazmul Hossain Shanto
Stay aways: Azmatullah Omarzai
GL Picks: Rashid Khan, Liton Das
W
L
W
W
-
L
L
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.