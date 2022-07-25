Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Fresh Tropical won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
ALB vs FT
Irfan Shaikh

Bat & Wk

Anmol Singh

Bat

Ajay Kumar

Bat

Satwinder Ram

Bat

Arslan Sabir

Bat

Monu Lal

All

Jorawar Singh

All

Ravinder Singh

All

Jaspal Ram

All

Gurjit Singh

Bowl

Parveen Kumar

Bowl

Bench
Jasvir Kumar

 

Jasdeep Singh

 

Bharti Bangar

 

Athisham Sajjad

 

Hardeep Singh-1

 

Vijay Kumar

 

Dev Cheema

 

Rohit Kumar

 

Fresh Tropical
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
FT won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.