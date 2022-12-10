Be the first one to comment on this story
Ali Youngstars
Ripoll Warriors
RIW . ALL
648 Runs
14 Matches
ALY . BAT
297 Runs
14 Matches
ALY . WK
264 Runs
14 Matches
4.Usman Mushtaq-1
ALY . BAT
174 Runs
12 Matches
5.Muhammad Masood
RIW . WK
155 Runs
14 Matches
RIW . ALL
224.22
14 Matches
ALY . BAT
196.69
14 Matches
ALY . WK
195.56
14 Matches
4.Muhammad Masood
RIW . WK
153.47
14 Matches
5.Karamat Subhani
ALY . ALL
153.13
11 Matches
1.Tanzeer Ur Rehman
ALY . ALL
18 Wkts
13 Matches
2.Saqib Javed
RIW . BOWL
16 Wkts
10 Matches
ALY . BAT
15 Wkts
14 Matches
RIW . ALL
14 Wkts
14 Matches
5.Karamjit Singh
RIW . BAT
13 Wkts
14 Matches
1.Karamat Subhani
ALY . ALL
8.64
11 Matches
2.Tanzeer Ur Rehman
ALY . ALL
9.44
13 Matches
3.Israr Ahmed
ALY . BOWL
9.52
12 Matches
ALY . BAT
9.94
14 Matches
5.Usman Mushtaq-1
ALY . BAT
10.00
12 Matches
W
L
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
