Arunachal Pradesh won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

3/0 (4)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Abhishek Reddy  *
1
13
0
0
7

Not out

Ashwin Hebbar
2
11
0
0
18

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(4 Ov, RR: 0.75)

3/0
0
0
Did not bat
Ricky Bhui , Srikar Bharat , Bandaru Ayyappa , Hanuma Vihari , Shoaib Md Khan , Harishankar Reddy , Siraparapu Ashish , Manish Golamaru , Nitish Kumar Reddy
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Tanmay Gupta
2
0
1
0
0.5
0
Nabam Abo
2
0
2
0
1
0
Playing XI
AND vs ARP
Suraj Tayam

Bat

Amresh Rohit

Bat

Rohan Sharma

Bat

Kamsha Yangfo

Bat & Wk

Limar Dabi

Bat

Nabam Abo

Bat

Chetan Anand

Bat

Tanmay Gupta

Bat

Karkir Taye

Bat

Yab Niya

Bat

Bench
Ngurang James

 

Neelam Obi

 

Techi Neri

 

Teshi Tiku

 

Mapu Yigam

 

COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.