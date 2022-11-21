Be the first one to comment on this story
Andhra
Haryana
1.Ashwin Hebbar
AND
. BAT
285
Runs
5 Matches
2.Abhishek Reddy
277
Runs
3.Srikar Bharat
AND
. WK
208
Runs
4.Himanshu Rana
HAR
. BAT
205
Runs
5.Chaitanya Bishnoi
165
Runs
1.Anshul Kamboj
HAR
. BOWL
255.56
3 Matches
2.Shaik Rasheed
AND
. ALL
200.00
1 Match
3.Mohit Sharma
4.Nitish Kumar Reddy
136.21
5.Himanshu Rana
128.13
1.Bandaru Ayyappa
AND
. BOWL
8
Wkts
2.Mohit Sharma
3.Rahul Tewatia
HAR
. ALL
4.Jayant Yadav
7
Wkts
5.Nitish Kumar Reddy
6
Wkts
3.00
3.06
3.Shoaib Md Khan
3.09
4.Harishankar Reddy
3.48
5.Jayant Yadav
3.52
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
