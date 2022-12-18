Be the first one to comment on this story
116/10 (41.3)
c KG Anderson b LMM Tahuhu
c Abigale Gerken b GES Sullivan
c LEV Hughes b GES Sullivan
c LEV Hughes b LMM Tahuhu
st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson
c LMM Tahuhu b JA Simmons
st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson
c AE Satterthwaite b GES Sullivan
c LMM Tahuhu b AE Satterthwaite
c JL Savage b AE Satterthwaite
Not out
(41.3 Ov, RR: 2.8)
c KG Anderson b LMM Tahuhu
c Abigale Gerken b GES Sullivan
c LEV Hughes b GES Sullivan
st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson
c LEV Hughes b LMM Tahuhu
c LMM Tahuhu b JA Simmons
c AE Satterthwaite b GES Sullivan
st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson
c JL Savage b AE Satterthwaite
c LMM Tahuhu b AE Satterthwaite
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.