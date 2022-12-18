Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Canterbury Magicians won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

116/10 (41.3)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Saachi Shahri
7
24
1
0
29

c KG Anderson b LMM Tahuhu

Emma Irwin
7
27
1
0
25

c Abigale Gerken b GES Sullivan

Katie Perkins
3
24
0
0
12

c LEV Hughes b GES Sullivan

Prue Catton
22
37
2
0
59

c LEV Hughes b LMM Tahuhu

Makayla Templeton
1
32
0
0
3

st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson

Bella Armstrong
1
9
0
0
11

c LMM Tahuhu b JA Simmons

Anna Browning
13
29
1
0
44

st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson

Arlene Kelly
4
19
0
0
21

c AE Satterthwaite b GES Sullivan

Josie Penfold
23
34
2
0
67

c LMM Tahuhu b AE Satterthwaite

Sarah Carnachan
1
12
0
0
8

c JL Savage b AE Satterthwaite

Amberly Parr Thompson
4
2
0
0
200

Not out

Extras
30
(b 0, lb 3, nb 0, w 27)
TOTAL

(41.3 Ov, RR: 2.8)

116/10
7
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Lea Tahuhu
7
1
23
2
3.3
7
Jessica Simmons
8
2
38
1
4.8
9
Gabby Sullivan
9
3
14
3
1.6
2
Melissa Banks
8
3
8
0
1
1
Kate Anderson
5
0
16
2
3.2
0
Amy Satterthwaite
4.3
0
14
2
3.1
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Saachi Shahri

c KG Anderson b LMM Tahuhu

1-14
6.6
Emma Irwin

c Abigale Gerken b GES Sullivan

2-23
10.1
Katie Perkins

c LEV Hughes b GES Sullivan

3-32
14.5
Makayla Templeton

st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson

4-43
22.3
Prue Catton

c LEV Hughes b LMM Tahuhu

5-53
24.6
Bella Armstrong

c LMM Tahuhu b JA Simmons

6-53
25.3
Arlene Kelly

c AE Satterthwaite b GES Sullivan

7-85
32.2
Anna Browning

st LEV Hughes b KG Anderson

8-92
34.6
Sarah Carnachan

c JL Savage b AE Satterthwaite

9-107
39.4
Josie Penfold

c LMM Tahuhu b AE Satterthwaite

10-116
41.3
Playing XI
AH-W vs CM-W
Sarah Carnachan

Bat & Wk

Katie Perkins

Bat

Saachi Shahri

Bat

Prue Catton

Bat

Emma Irwin

Bat

Anna Browning

Bat

Makayla Templeton

All

Bella Armstrong

All

Arlene Kelly

All

Josie Penfold

Bowl

Amberly Parr Thompson

Bowl

Laura Hughes

Bat & Wk

Kate Anderson

Bat

Natalie Cox

Bat

Abigale Gerken

Bat

Amy Satterthwaite

Bat

Jacinta Savage

All

Jodie Dean

All

Lea Tahuhu

Bowl

Melissa Banks

Bowl

Gabby Sullivan

Bowl

Jessica Simmons

Bowl

Bench
Izzy Gaze

 

Holly Huddleston

 

Molly Penfold

 

Lauren Down

 

Fran Jonas

 

Bree Illing

 

Amie Hucker

 

Kirsty Nation

 

Izzy Sharp

 

Frances Mackay

 

Sarah Asmussen

 

Emma Kench

 

Auckland Hearts
116/10 (41.3)
Canterbury Magicians
120/3 (18.3)
CM-W won by 7 wickets
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.