Match Details
Match
Match 6
Pondicherry T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
20 May, 02:00 PM IST
Venue
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, Puducherry
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Aravind Raj R
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Aravind
Player Image Akash Anand Kargave
captain icon
Player Image J Karthikeyan
Player Image A Kamaleeshwaran
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image N Vengadeshwaran
Player Image Pooviarasan Manogaran
Player Image Satish Jangir B
Player Image S Magesh
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
Player Image K Murugan
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Akash Anand Kargave
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A Kamaleeshwaran
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Aravind Raj R
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Aravind
captain icon
Player Image Akash Anand Kargave
Player Image A Kamaleeshwaran
Player Image G Thivagar
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Pooviarasan Manogaran
Player Image Satish Jangir B
Player Image Bogapurapu Swaroop
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
Player Image Bhupender Chauhan
Player Image Sanjay Kansal R
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image K Aravind
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Aravind Raj R
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

101/5

2nd Innings

102/3

Avengers
Kings
Match starts in
Starts 20 May 2022, 02:00 PM IST
 
