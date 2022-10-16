Stadium
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat
Playing XI
Lineups out
Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali
All
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Waseem Akhtar
AZA
. ALL
2.Adeel Ahmad Shafique
BOB
. BAT
3.Asif Khan-III
BOB
. ALL
1.Waseem Akhtar
AZA
. ALL
2.Adeel Ahmad Shafique
BOB
. BAT
3.Asif Khan-III
BOB
. ALL
1.Sagheer Ahmed
AZA
. ALL
4.Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali
AZA
. BOWL
5.Imran Muhammed
AZA
. BOWL
3.Kanishka Maduwantha
BOB
. ALL
4.Sagheer Ahmed
AZA
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)