Match Details
Match
1st Semi Final
St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
19 May, 09:15 PM IST
Venue
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image J Simon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image B Marquis
Player Image A Joseph
Player Image V Smith
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image J Charles
Player Image C St. Rose
Player Image B Bess
Player Image D Eugene
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image C Thomas
captain icon
Player Image A Alexander
Player Image S Joseph
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image C Thomas
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A Alexander
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image J Simon
captain icon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image B Marquis
Player Image A Joseph
Player Image J Henry
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image J Charles
Player Image C St. Rose
Player Image B Bess
Player Image D Eugene
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image C Thomas
Player Image A Alexander
Player Image A Simon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image J Simon
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image J Charles
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

95/5

2nd Innings

82/4

