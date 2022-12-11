Be the first one to comment on this story
Badalona Shaheen CC
Catalunya Tigers CC
BSH . WK
506 Runs
14 Matches
2.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
457 Runs
12 Matches
3.Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman
BSH . ALL
375 Runs
12 Matches
CAT . ALL
241 Runs
12 Matches
CAT . BAT
215 Runs
8 Matches
BSH . WK
264.92
14 Matches
CAT . ALL
241.00
12 Matches
3.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
234.36
12 Matches
BSH . ALL
231.43
14 Matches
5.Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman
BSH . ALL
223.21
12 Matches
1.Muhammad Asif II
CAT . BAT
16 Wkts
14 Matches
CAT . ALL
15 Wkts
12 Matches
3.Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman
BSH . BOWL
11 Wkts
14 Matches
4.Muhammad Uneeb Shah
BSH . BOWL
9 Wkts
14 Matches
5.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
9 Wkts
12 Matches
CAT . ALL
8.63
12 Matches
CAT . BOWL
8.69
9 Matches
3.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
9.23
12 Matches
4.Muhammad Asif II
CAT . BAT
9.38
14 Matches
5.Waqas Miraj
CAT . BOWL
9.50
2 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
