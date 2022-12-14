Be the first one to comment on this story
Balochistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
1.Ali Waqas
BAL
. BAT
121
Runs
2 Matches
2.Hussain Talat
BAL
. ALL
101
Runs
3.Amad Butt
70
Runs
4.Abdul Bangalzai
69
Runs
5.Bismillah Khan
66
Runs
1.Hussain Talat
127.85
2.Amad Butt
120.69
3.Mohammad Amir Khan
KPH
. BOWL
100.00
1 Match
4.Ali Waqas
98.37
5.Abdul Bangalzai
94.52
1.Amad Butt
4
Wkts
2.Kashif Bhatti
3
Wkts
3.Khurram Shehzad
BAL
. BOWL
2
Wkts
4.Yasir Shah
5.Sajid Khan
KPH
. ALL
1.Kashif Bhatti
3.70
2.Yasir Shah
4.75
3.Sajid Khan
4.Amad Butt
6.47
5.Khurram Shehzad
6.50
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
