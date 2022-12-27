Be the first one to comment on this story
Balochistan
Northern (Pakistan)
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Haseebullah Khan
BAL
. WK
392
Runs
8 Matches
2.Umar Amin
NOR
. BAT
369
Runs
7 Matches
3.Mubasir Khan
NOR
. ALL
355
Runs
4.Haider Ali
309
Runs
5.Amad Butt
BAL
. ALL
294
Runs
1.Umar Akmal
NOR
. WK
125.00
2.Mubasir Khan
119.53
3.Amad Butt
114.84
4.Hussain Talat
BAL
. BAT
105.53
6 Matches
5.Bismillah Khan
100.76
1.Kashif Bhatti
11
Wkts
2.Amad Butt
3.Yasir Shah
BAL
. BOWL
4.Mohammad Junaid Jr
10
Wkts
5.Mehran Mumtaz
9
Wkts
1.Saad Nasim
4.30
1 Match
2.Mehran Mumtaz
4.83
3.Kashif Bhatti
4.87
5.15
5.Hussain Talat
5.37
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.