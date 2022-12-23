Be the first one to comment on this story
Balochistan
Southern Punjab (Pakistan)
1.Haseebullah Khan
BAL
. WK
308
Runs
6 Matches
2.Hussain Talat
BAL
. ALL
267
Runs
3.Amad Butt
254
Runs
4.Usman Salahuddin
SOP
. BAT
207
Runs
5 Matches
5.Bismillah Khan
BAL
. BAT
183
Runs
1.Hasan Ali
SOP
. BOWL
142.55
2.Amad Butt
122.12
3.Sameen Gul
112.50
1 Match
4.Hassan Khan
SOP
. ALL
108.20
5.Hussain Talat
105.53
1.Hassan Khan
11
Wkts
9
Wkts
3.Arafat Minhas
8
Wkts
4.Mohammad Ilyas
5.Mohammad Junaid Jr
BAL
. BOWL
7
Wkts
1.Zeeshan Ashraf
SOP
. WK
3.00
4 Matches
2.Hassan Khan
3.89
4.07
4.Faisal Akram
4.56
5.Kashif Bhatti
4.68
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
