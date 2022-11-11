Be the first one to comment on this story
All
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bangladesh Kings CC
Men In Blue CC
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
All
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
MBCC . WK
164 Runs
4 Matches
2.Snehith Reddy
MBCC . BAT
116 Runs
4 Matches
MBCC . BAT
104 Runs
4 Matches
4.Omar Ali
KCC . BAT
98 Runs
5 Matches
KCC . WK
49 Runs
4 Matches
MBCC . WK
215.79
4 Matches
KCC . ALL
210.00
2 Matches
3.Snehith Reddy
MBCC . BAT
193.33
4 Matches
MBCC . BAT
189.09
4 Matches
MBCC . WK
181.25
2 Matches
KCC . ALL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
KCC . BOWL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
3.MD Rahul
KCC . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
MBCC . BAT
3 Wkts
4 Matches
MBCC . BOWL
2 Wkts
4 Matches
KCC . BOWL
7.25
4 Matches
2.MD Rahul
KCC . BOWL
9.77
4 Matches
KCC . ALL
12.00
6 Matches
MBCC . BOWL
12.67
4 Matches
5.Sourabh Tiwari
MBCC . BAT
14.57
4 Matches
L
L
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 (0.0)
(0.0 Ov, RR: 0)
All
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl