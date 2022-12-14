Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India
41/1 (15)
Current Run Rate: 2.73
Day 1 Session 1, IND won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
KL Rahul *
20
47
3
0
42
Cheteshwar Pujara
0
4
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (10)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Khaled Ahmed *
4
1
9
0
2.3
 
15
overs
41 /1 score
0
0
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul *
20 (47)
cricket bat icon Cheteshwar Pujara
0 (4)
cricket ball icon Khaled Ahmed
0 /9
14.6 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, pitched up just outside the off stump as Rahul plants his front foot half-forward. He eases his drive down the carpet to mid-off, no run
14.5 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, back of a length delivery on off stump. Just holds in the pitch a touch as Rahul stands on his toes and offers a straight bat in defense
14.4 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, length delivery on the fuller side slanting into middle and leg stump. Rahul holds his ground to tuck the ball into the mid-wicket region
14.3 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, good length delivery angling into the off stump. Rahul adjusts to camp behind it in defense
14.2 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, pitched up this time as it shapes into middle stump. Rahul pushes forward with soft hands down the carpet and well to the bowler's right
14.1 Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, good length delivery angling into middle and leg stump. Rahul holds his ground to tuck the ball in front of square on the leg-side
One slip in place. Short cover and short mid-on as well.
A wicket maiden from Taijul and a pretty good one at that. He's making an attempt to bowl quick to Pujara first up but he might want to toss the odd one up to see if there is some turn in the surface.
14
overs
41 /1 score
0
W
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul
20 (41)
cricket bat icon Cheteshwar Pujara *
0 (4)
cricket ball icon Taijul Islam
1 /5
13.6 Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara, full and quick at the stumps. Pujara continues to poke forward with his head in line of the ball as he pats it to short mid-wicket
13.5 Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara, steps out a touch this time as this arm ball drifts in full on off stump. Pujara pokes it out in defense to short mid-wicket this time
13.4 Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara, drifts in quick again on a full length around the off stump. Pujara comes forward with a poke into the off-side, no run
A slip and a short leg in place
13.3 Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara, quick and drifting in full around the off stump. Pujara comes forward with a poke to knock it back down the pitch
Cheteshwar Pujara, RHB, comes to the crease
Drinks!

In what has been an otherwise dull first hour of play for Bangladesh, the hosts will be delighted with the breakthrough they've managed to get at the stroke of the drinks break. With not much assistance for the bowlers here, there is still plenty to do for the bowlers.
That's a soft dismissal for Gill. He's almost gifted his wicket away there.
13.2 Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, OUT! VERY TAME! The attempt was understandable but it's a very tame end and one that Gill will rue. Drifting in full outside leg stump as he lunges forward looking to paddle it fine. The ball hits the shoulder of his bat though and pops up before slip moves well to his left and completes the formalities. Gill will not want to look back at this and Bangladesh strike against the run of play!
Shubman Gill c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 20 (40b, 3x4, 0x6)