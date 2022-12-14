Stadium
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Chattogram
Playing XI
Lineups out
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Shakib Al Hasan is the all time prime Bangladesh all rounder. He has amazing stats in Test. He is a pickworthy player for fantasy team.
Shubman Gill has never disappointed with his performance in tests. He is a stable opening batsman with an ability to last longer on the pitch.
Ravichandran Ashwin is a valuable player in test cricket. He is a prime bowler with an ability to take wickets and he can bat as well.
Shreyas Iyer has performed well in the tests. He has great skills and is a stable batsman. His performance in ODI's also witness how stable batsman he is.
Hot Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Cheteshwar Pujara
Safe Picks: Virat Kohli, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Stay Aways: Nurul Hasan
Grand League Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Shubhman Gill
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)