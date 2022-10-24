Stadium
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Pitch
The Pitch will provide help to both the departments batters and the pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
1
Shakib Al Hasan is the best choice for captaincy in this game, he performed well in the warm-up matches and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
2
Bas De Leede will be an important pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 7 wickets and scored 58 runs in the qualifying matches.
3
Mustafizur Rahman and Fred Klaasse are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Bangladesh won the game by 8 runs.
5
Hot Picks: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Bas de Leede
Risky Picks: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Colin Ackermann
Stay aways: Soumya Sarkar
GL Picks: Fred Klaassen, Afif Hossain, Colin Ackermann
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)