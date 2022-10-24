Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Bangladesh
47/1 (6)
Current Run Rate: 7.83
NED won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Liton Das *
3
3
0
0
100
Nazmul Hossain Shanto
25
19
4
0
131
P'SHIP
4 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Paul van Meekeren *
2
0
7
1
3.5
 
Tim Pringle, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Around the wicket.
The Dutch bowlers have been largely economical in the tournament thus far but it wasn't the best of starts in the Powerplay. After a couple of expensive overs, van Meekeren does well to pull things back in the final over of the field restrictions. Time for some spin.
6
overs
47 /1 score
W
1
0
1
0
2
runs
cricket bat icon Nazmul Hossain Shanto
25 (19)
cricket bat icon Liton Das *
3 (3)
cricket ball icon Paul van Meekeren
1 /7
5.6 Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, short outside off, Das gently pulls it uppishly over midwicket for a couple of runs to end the over.
5.5 Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, full on off, Das drives it to mid off for a dot.
5.4 Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, short on middle and leg, Shanto glances it off his ribs to short fine for a run.
5.3 Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, shortish on middle, Shanto flicks it to midwicket for a dot.
5.2 Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, HEART IN MOUTH MOMENT! Short on middle, Das goes for the pull but mistimes it too! Thankfully it falls wide of the fielder at mid on. Single taken.
A slip in place
Litton Das, RHB, comes to the crease
The Netherlands are pumped! Sarkar throws it away after a decent start to open the door for the Dutch side.
5.1 Paul van Meekeren to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! Short on middle and leg, Sarkar goes for the pull but only manages to mistime it. The fielder at midwicket foes not have to move much to come forward and accept the catch gleefully! Full marks to van Meekeren for inducing this false shot!
Soumya Sarkar c Bas de Leede b Paul van Meekeren 14 (14b 2x4 0x6) 
Paul van Meekeren [1.0-0-3-0] is back into the attack
This has been a dream start for the Bangladesh side. Their openers are laying the platform in the Powerplay and have been aided by some ordinary bowling from the Dutch.
5
overs
43 /0 score
4
4
0
0
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Nazmul Hossain Shanto
24 (17)
cricket bat icon Soumya Sarkar *
14 (13)
cricket ball icon Fred Klaassen
0 /22
4.6 Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, fullish outside off, Sarkar gets a big INSIDE EDGE trying to drive it. The ball goes to deep square leg for a run.
4.5 Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, shortish on middle and leg, Shanto pulls it away to deep square for a run.
4.4 Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, fullish on middle, Shanto tries to flick it, but manages to pat it back to the bowler.
4.3 Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, bowled at a length outside off, Shanto mistimes his drive that falls just short of cover. Dot ball.
4.2 Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR AGAIN! Fullish on middle, Shanto merely lifts this ball over the head of the bowler. The ball hurries on towards the fence, and it has enough legs to reach the boundary! 