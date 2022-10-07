Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Pakistan batting is entirely dependent on the openers Mohammad Rizwan(68 T20I-2259 runs) and Babar Azam(87 T20I-3039 runs), they need someone to take additional onus in the middle order which is lacking at the moment.
Bowling has been their major strength for Pakistan having world-class bowlers in their Arsenal with the likes of Haris Rauf(47 T20I-58 Wickets), Naseem Shah(6 T20I-7 Wickets) and Shadab Khan.
Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a skillful player when it comes to T20 cricket. In 16 T20Is, he has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 121.01 and picked up 7 wickets with the best figures of 3 for 17.
Shakib Al Hasan is a game changer for sure in whichever format he is playing. In 7 matches, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and scalped 5 wickets.
Hot Picks :M Rizwan,B Azam,N Shah
Risky Picks:S Al Hasan,M Hasan Miraz,S Masood
Stay away :Y Ali Chowdhury
Grand League Captain Picks :S Masood,N Shah,M Hasan Miraz