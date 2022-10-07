Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Pakistan
167/5 (20)
Bangladesh
146/8 (20)
PAK won by 21 runs.
Player of the match: Mohammad Rizwan
 
So, that is it from myself, Karthik Raj and my co-commentator, Pragadeesh from this first match of the Tri-Series in New Zealand. There is still a lot more action to catch up on Sportskeeda including the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies while there is a massive clash between India and Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup too. Stay tuned for all that madness!
Nurul Hasan Sohan, Bangladesh skipper: Disappointed, the pitch was good to bat. We bowled pretty well but there are some areas to work on. We lost too many wickets during the middle overs. Liton and Yasir batted well for us. Taskin bowled very well and got two wickets. 
Babar Azam: Rizwan played very well. Definitely, we were happy with the total. In the first six overs, our plan was to score 50 runs. As a professional player, ready for any weather condition. Every match, we have some opportunity to avail.
Mohammad Rizwan (Player of the Match); Honestly, it's a proud moment. We keep it very simple and the pitch was good. We were 15-20 runs short but the bowlers bowled really well. I always use the new spikes but it was quite slippery today (with a smile). I always believe in myself and work hard early morning in practice, We have to decide which boundaries you are gonna pick after talking to the partner. Some of the boundaries are big, so without planning, it's difficult to hit boundaries here
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

A valiant 42 off 21 balls from Yasir Ali but Bangladesh fall short by 21 runs against a professional Pakistan side. After posting 167-5, Pakistan would have been confident and their bowlers responded superbly as a group. The opening duo of Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan showed a lot of intent but hardly connected with their wild swings. It was eventually Mohammad Wasim Jr who gave the first breakthrough in the 5th over while Haris Rauf also removed Sabbir Rahman. Liton Das looked in superb touch but he failed to do better than 35 off 26 balls. The other middle-order batsman failed to make an impression as the Pakistan spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan operated superbly. In the end, Mohammad Wasim Jr came back and bowled some fantastic yorkers combined with late movement while Yasir Ali also showed his potential with the bat. Bangladesh will perhaps re-think about Yasir's batting position as he came in too late on this occasion.

On the whole, a pretty one-sided fixture although Yasir Ali reduced the margin with a flurry of boundaries in the final over. Pakistan will be back tomorrow to take on the hosts, New Zealand. So, we could possibly see some changes to the line-up!
20
overs
146 /8 score
4
2
0
4
6
4
runs
cricket bat icon Yasir Ali Chowdhury *
42 (21)
cricket bat icon Hasan Mahmud
1 (2)
cricket ball icon Haris Rauf
1 /38
19.6 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, FOUR! Good length delivery on off-stump, Yasir clears his front leg and attempts a mighty heave but the top edge takes the ball over short third man and it goes to the fence eventually.

Pakistan start the tri-series on a winning note as they beat Bangladesh by 21 runs
19.5 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, SIX! Fuller delivery around off-stump, Yasir gets his bat under the ball and slams this towards long-off. The fielder leaps and tries to parry but his foot is touching the ropes when his hands were in contact of the ball
19.4 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, FOUR! Fuller delivery around off-stump, Yasir gives a bit of room and caresses past extra cover and it runs away to the fence
19.3 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, slow off-cutter outside off-stump, Yasir was early into his swing, so he couldn't get any contact
19.2 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, flicks the length delivery down towards deep backward square leg and gets a couple of runs
19.1 Haris Rauf to Yasir Ali, FOUR! Fuller delivery bowled slower on leg-stump, Yasir drives it straight back and gets a boundary
Haris Rauf will bowl the final over!
End of an exhilarating over from Mohammad Wasim Jr. Seven runs and two wickets off it while Yasir Ali is also showing his potential for Bangladesh!
19
overs
126 /8 score
W
W
1w
0
1
4
1
runs
cricket bat icon Yasir Ali Chowdhury *
22 (15)
cricket bat icon Hasan Mahmud
1 (2)
cricket ball icon Mohammad Wasim
3 /24
18.6 Mohammad Wasim to Yasir Ali, low full toss on middle and leg-stump, flicked away towards deep mid-wicket for a single
18.5 Mohammad Wasim to Yasir Ali, FOUR! What a shot! Gives room and crunches the fuller delivery between extra cover and mid-off and it races away to the fence
18.4 Mohammad Wasim to Hasan Mahmud, good length delivery around off-stump, Hasan plays it down to the off-side and takes a run
18.3 Mohammad Wasim to Hasan Mahmud, good length delivery with sheer pace on off-stump, Hasan tries to defend, gets beaten and the ball hits his front pad. The bowler appeals but it's not been given. Hat-trick chance denied
18.3 Mohammad Wasim to Hasan Mahmud, length delivery going down leg. Wide called