Sikander Raza is in top notch form in this current series. He is been performing brilliant in terms of both batting as well as bowling. He has 145 runs in 5 inns and have picked 8 wickets.
2
Blessing Muzarabani is currently in great form. He has bowled well in the recent matches for Zimbabwe. He is consistent wicket taker and have picked 7 wickets in 4 inns.
3
Shakib Al Hasan has still not shown his charm in batting. He is struggling in scoring runs. But is seen taking wickets consistently. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 inns. He comeback wod be worth watching.
4
Liton Das is a great WK Batsman for Bangladesh. He acts like a backbone for Bangladesh batting line-up. He is currently slow and steady but can produce more runs when required.
5
Hot Picks: Taskin Ahmed, Sikander Raza
Safe Picks: Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere
Stay Aways: Chakabva
Grand League Picks: Sikander Raza, Liton Das
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Bangladesh
L
W
L
L
L
Zimbabwe
W
D
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
BAN
7-
3
ZIM
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
BAN
VS
ZIM
10
Matches Played
10
3
Matches Won
7
162
Average Score
144
208/5
Highest Score
188/6
127/7
Lowest Score
95/10
BAN
VS
ZIM
0
Matches Played
0
0
Matches Won
0
0
Average Score
0
0
Highest Score
0
0
Lowest Score
0
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Bangladesh
L
W
L
L
L
Zimbabwe
W
D
W
L
W
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Bangladesh won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.