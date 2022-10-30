Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Bangladesh
0/0 (0.1)
Current Run Rate: 0
BAN won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Nazmul Hossain Shanto *
0
1
0
0
0
Soumya Sarkar
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Richard Ngarava *
0.1
0
0
0
0
 
0.1 Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, good length delivery in fifth stump channel, Shanto lets it go to the keeper
Over the wicket with a slip in place.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, LHB and Soumya Sarkar, LHB, will open the batting for Bangladesh.
Richard Ngarava, left-arm fast medium, will open the bowling for Zimbabwe. 
The sun is shining brightly in Brisbane and the players are feeling nice and warm at the Gabba, which is a welcome change from the cold and rainy weather in most other parts of Australia. Time now for the national anthems of both teams!  
Need a bit of help with your fantasy teams? Cannot decide which player to include for the contest? Fret not, scroll down a little, read the fantasy article compiled by our own reliable team and get going!
Teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(wK), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain: It looks a dry pitch and putting runs on the board is key I feel. It is time to forget the previous match and focus on this one now. We know a lot about our opponents, played a lot against each other, first time in a World Cup yes, but it should be a good one. We have a change, Yasir Ali Rabbi comes in for Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe captain: Don't think that the pitch will change much actually, so I really don't mind batting second to be honest. It is a quick turnaround, so celebrations after winning the last game had to be cut short and the focus now is on this game, not even on what can happen in the future. We have Tendai Chatara coming in for Luke Jongwe. 
Toss: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat
Pitch report by Michael Atherton and Carlos Brathwaite: It's a gorgeous afternoon in Brisbane and ideal T20 conditions here. There are cracks in this pitch and that's going to stay throughout the 20 overs. The bowlers should look to hit a good length and make the batters hit square on both sides
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the ICC T20 group 2 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. This is Pragadeesh alongside Bidipto and both us will take you through everything that unfolds in this contest. As we wait for the toss and team news, have a look at the preview below and get to know more about these two teams and their recent performance
Fancy being Craig Ervine or any of his teammates at the moment. The Zimbabwean cricket team has been in the midst of a rollercoaster ride and a happy one at that. From not having qualified for the T20 World Cup last year to making it into the Super 12 and meaning business while doing so, it has been an inspiring turnaround.

That ride reached a crescendo on Thursday, when the Chevrons edged past Pakistan in a 1-run thriller at Perth. And now, here they are, having secured three out of a maximum four points against Pakistan and South Africa and with a realistic chance at making the semifinals. It would be quite the story should that happen, wouldn't it?

But it isn't as straightforward when you consider the nature of the T20 World Cup, the unpredictability of the format and the cracks in the Zimbabwean side which they've managed to paper over. To what extent they will be able to offset those flaws will go a long way on a quick surface at The Gabba, even as they go up against a wounded Bangladeshi bowling unit.

For those unversed, it was Bangladesh's bowlers who set up a close victory over the Netherlands before they came undone by Rilee Rossouw's blitzkrieg at the SCG. Zimbabwe, however, seem to be far too reliant on Sikandar Raza with the bat, even as Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams and skipper Ervine himself have shown signs of something substantial but are yet to deliver to their true potential.

Discounting those three overs sent down in that rain-affected contest against South Africa, they have hardly missed a beat with the ball. Raza has been one of the chief protagonists on that front too, while their seam attack reading Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans, has been phenomenal. Evans, in fact, came in for Tendai Chatara but had the final say in the historic win over Pakistan.

The Chevrons also trumped the Tigers 2-1 in a T20 series at home a few months ago and hence, will look to replicate the same performance this time around as well. Clearly, form and recent history stack up against Bangladesh, who were blanked by the Proteas at the SCG. While a change in venue could bring respite to their seamers who can get the ball to swing at The Gabba, it casts their batters into scrutiny in equal proportions.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will have to shoulder bulk of the expectations along with Litton Das, even as Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto have promised a lot but have delivered far less. Mind you, it's not as though they have a wafer-thin batting lineup, but much like it was at last year's T20 World Cup, they just haven't stood up to be counted.

That in turn has transferred immense pressure on their bowling unit to deliver beyond expectations. Most of them were blown away by Rossouw and Quinton de Kock, but Taskin Ahmed has bowled with good pace thus far with young Hasan Mahmud doing his bit. The biggest positive though, has been the tidy spells returned by Mustafizur Rahman. He may have gone wicketless in both games but his sub-6 economy rate point towards him returning to his best form.

Thus, this is a contest that could well boil down to which among two misfiring batting units outperforms the other. Given the confidence in the Zimbabwean ranks and their success against Bangladesh in recent times, they might just pip them as favorites. But then, this competition has thrown up plenty of surprises and if there's one thing we've learnt, it is to expect the unexpected.

The tournament is hotting up with every result changing the fate of the concerned teams' qualification chances. And with two crucial points up for grabs, neither team would want to let this opportunity slip by. One thing's for sure though - Brisbane could be in for a fascinating contest to kickstart its share of the Super 12s.