Valley Hikers
54/1 (3.5)
Current Run Rate: 14.09
BAW won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sherlon George *
22
9
3
1
244
Gidron Pope
29
15
4
1
193
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Fabien Benjamin *
0.5
0
6
1
7.2
 
3.5 Fabien Benjamin to Sherlon George, OUT, what a stunning catch!
3.4 Fabien Benjamin to Gidron Pope, Pope has a swing at this full delivery down leg but fails to connect, the keeper fails to gather as well and they run a bye
3.3 Fabien Benjamin to Sherlon George, thumps this one aerially towards the man at deep mid-wicket, who picks it up on the bounce, they get a single
3.2 Fabien Benjamin to Sherlon George, FOUR, full and wide outside off, George carves this one aerially over point and the fielder at cover jogs to the ropes to retrieve the ball!
3.1 Fabien Benjamin to Gidron Pope, on a good length on middle stump, Pope works this one towards the man at deep square for a single
Fabian Benjamin, right arm medium, into the attack.

This has been some unreal hitting from Gidron Pope! The Warriors have failed to get the wickets and it has cost them big time. This game is slipping away from their hands really quickly.
3
overs
47 /0 score
1
4
4
1
0
7nb
1
runs
cricket bat icon Gidron Pope *
28 (13)
cricket bat icon Sherlon George
17 (6)
cricket ball icon Sherwin Labassiere
0 /18
2.6 Sherwin Labassiere to Gidron Pope, full and seared in, Pope drills the free hit down to long-off and takes a single
2.6 Sherwin Labassiere to Gidron Pope, no ball, SIX, a second high full toss, this one exceeds the waist of the batter, Pope gives it a juicy, almighty whack and sends the ball sailing into the stands at deep mid-wicket!
2.5 Sherwin Labassiere to Gidron Pope, bowled quicker on a length, Pope drives it back to the bowler off the back foot
2.4 Sherwin Labassiere to Sherlon George, short and wide outside off, George tries going for the cut but edges it towards backward point, they get a single
2.3 Sherwin Labassiere to Sherlon George, FOUR, loopy, high full toss, George whacks this one towards deep square, finds the gap, finds four more!
2.2 Sherwin Labassiere to Sherlon George, FOUR, full and flighted from round the wicket, George drives at this one firmly, finds the gap at long-on and beats the fielder there!
2.1 Sherwin Labassiere to Gidron Pope, pitched up and bowler quicker, Pope drives this one to the left of mid-on and the batters cross over for a single
Sherwin Labassiere, right arm off break, comes into the attack.

The Valley Hikers are off to a flyer here after 2 overs! They've gone hard right from the very first over and they have continued the momentum in the second over as well. 14 runs came of it in the end.
2
overs
29 /0 score
1
4
1
6
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Gidron Pope *
20 (9)
cricket bat icon Sherlon George
8 (3)
cricket ball icon Kurtney Anselm
0 /14
1.6 Kurtney Anselm to Gidron Pope, full and flighted again, Pope has a swing at it but gets an outside edge, they get a single to the man at short third
1.5 Kurtney Anselm to Sherlon George, full and flighted again, George has another go but gets an inner edge to the man at fine leg, Pope calls him through for the single, the fielder returns to the keeper who breaks the sticks but Pope was home and dry
1.4 Kurtney Anselm to Sherlon George, SIX, it's George who clears the boundary first! Full delivery outside off, lots of air on it, George lines the ball up and whacks it over the bowler's head, the ball lands over the ropes down the ground!
1.3 Kurtney Anselm to Gidron Pope, tucks this one off his pads towards square leg, the keeper chases after it, throws down the stumps at the bowler's end, Pope was well in having completed the single