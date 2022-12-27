3.5 Fabien Benjamin to Sherlon George, OUT, what a stunning catch!

Stadium
Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Roseau
Playing XI
Lineups out
Jervin Gian Benjamin
Bat & Wk
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
2.Jervin Gian Benjamin
BAW
. WK
4.Mervin Matthew
BAW
. ALL
5.Sherlon George
VHK
. BAT
2.Alex Antoine
VHK
. BOWL
4.Jervin Gian Benjamin
BAW
. WK
3.Delaney Alexander
VHK
. ALL
4.Jelani Joseph
BAW
. BOWL
5.Johnnel Eugene
BAW
. BAT
3.Kurtney Anselm
BAW
. BAT
5.Jelani Joseph
BAW
. BOWL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)