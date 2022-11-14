Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Baroda won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

4/0 (0)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jyotsnil Singh  *
4
6
1
0
66

Not out

Aditya Waghmode
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(0 Ov, RR: 0)

4/0
1
0
Did not bat
Bhanu Pania , Bhargav Bhatt , Vishnu Solanki , Lukman Meriwala , Atit Sheth , Ambati Rayudu , Varun Aaron , Mitesh Patel , Ninad Rathva
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
BRD vs PUN
Jyotsnil Singh

Bat

Aditya Waghmode

Bat

Varun Aaron

Bowl

Bhanu Pania

Bat

Ambati Rayudu

Bat

Ninad Rathva

Bowl

Atit Sheth

All

Lukman Meriwala

Bowl

Bhargav Bhatt

Bowl

Mitesh Patel

Bat & Wk

Vishnu Solanki

Bat

Bench
Chinta Gandhi

 

Kartik Kakade

 

Babashafi Pathan

 

Sahejadkhan Pathan

 

Pratyush Kumar

 

Abhimanyusingh Rajput

 

Ashwani Kumar

 

Vinay Choudhary

 

Mayank Markande

 

Pukhraj Mann

 

Baroda
4/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
BRD won toss & batted
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jyotsnil Singh *
4
6
1
0
66
Aditya Waghmode
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.