Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Belgrade
Zagreb Sokol
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
1.Mike Jones
BEL . ALL
105 Runs
4 Matches
ZAS . BOWL
79 Runs
3 Matches
BEL . ALL
72 Runs
4 Matches
4.Alexander Dizija
BEL . BAT
45 Runs
4 Matches
5.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS . BAT
45 Runs
3 Matches
1.Gurpreet Singh
ZAS . ALL
222.22
2 Matches
ZAS . BOWL
220.00
2 Matches
ZAS . BOWL
219.44
2 Matches
4.Mike Jones
BEL . ALL
169.35
4 Matches
5.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS . BAT
150.00
2 Matches
1.Mike Jones
BEL . ALL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
BEL . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
BEL . ALL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
BEL . BOWL
2 Wkts
4 Matches
BEL . ALL
2 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Mike Jones
BEL . ALL
5.38
4 Matches
BEL . BOWL
6.33
4 Matches
ZAS . BOWL
8.00
3 Matches
ZAS . BOWL
8.33
3 Matches
BEL . BOWL
8.60
4 Matches
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
L
L
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
15/0 (1.1)
Not out
Not out
(1.1 Ov, RR: 12.86)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.