Create
Notifications
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Trent Rockets (Women)
49/1 (8.5)
Current Run Rate: 5.55
BHM-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Elyse Villani *
22
17
3
0
129
Natalie Sciver
21
22
3
0
95
P'SHIP
31 (32)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Emily Arlott *
0.5
0
6
0
7.2
 
8.5 EL Arlott to EJ Villani, 1 run
8.4 EL Arlott to EJ Villani, Four
8.3 EL Arlott to EJ Villani, no run, dot ball!! good length, outside off, Elyse Villani plays of the frontfoot, but fails to act on ball.
8.2 EL Arlott to EJ Villani, no run, dot ball!! good length, outside off, Elyse Villani plays of the frontfoot, but fails to act on ball.
8.1 EL Arlott to NR Sciver, 1 run, full length, outside off, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground cut, of the backfoot to point for 1 run
7.5 AM Maqsood to NR Sciver, no run, dot ball!! full length, on the middle stump, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground, of the frontfoot to square leg.
7.4 AM Maqsood to EJ Villani, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Elyse Villani plays lofted of the frontfoot to long on for 1 run
7.3 AM Maqsood to NR Sciver, 2 runs, full length, on the middle stump, Natalie Sciver plays lofted sweep, of the frontfoot to square leg for 2 run
7.2 AM Maqsood to EJ Villani, 1 run, full length, on the middle stump, Elyse Villani plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
7.1 AM Maqsood to NR Sciver, 1 run, good length, outside off, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground cut, of the backfoot to point for 1 run
6.5 KL Gordon to EJ Villani, 1 run, full length, on the middle stump, Elyse Villani plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
6.4 KL Gordon to NR Sciver, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid on for 1 run
6.3 KL Gordon to NR Sciver, no run
6.2 KL Gordon to NR Sciver, Four, full length, on the middle stump Natalie Sciver plays the along the ground reverse sweep, of the frontfoot to the fine leg for four
6.1 KL Gordon to EJ Villani, 1 run
5.5 GA Elwiss to EJ Villani, 1 run
5.4 GA Elwiss to EJ Villani, no run
5.3 GA Elwiss to NR Sciver, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
5.2 GA Elwiss to EJ Villani, 1 run, good length, on the off stump, Elyse Villani plays along the ground of the backfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
5.1 GA Elwiss to NR Sciver, 1 run, full length, on the middle stump, Natalie Sciver plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run