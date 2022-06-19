Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
BOK vs SIN
Bench
Sunil Kasyap

 

Aaryamaan Lala

 

Anuj Vidyarthy

 

Anmol Raj

 

Rishav Raj

 

Ravi yadav-II

 

Rishu Chauhan

 

Tarun Kumar

 

Junaid Ashraf

 

Aditya Singh-I

 

Match Details
Match
Match 7
Jharkhand T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
19 Jun, 09:00 AM IST
Venue
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ranchi
Poll: Which team will win?

Bokaro Blasters

Singhbhum Strickers

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Kumar
Player Image B Anand
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image A Sen
Player Image S Setu
Player Image V Singh
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image M Kumar
Player Image S.Kr-Singh
Player Image A Yadav
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image M Kumar
Player Image A Singh
captain icon
Player Image B Krishna
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image A Singh
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Setu
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Kumar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Setu
Player Image A Sen
captain icon
Player Image H KR
Player Image P Bhagat
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image M Kumar
Player Image A yadav
Player Image S Sekhar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image V Singh
Player Image M Kumar
Player Image A Singh
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image A Sen
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Setu
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

127/6

2nd Innings

117/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Bokaro Blasters
Singhbhum Strickers
Match starts in
Starts 19 Jun 2022, 09:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.