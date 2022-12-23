Create
Boland won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

5/0 (2)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Tony de Zorzi
7
11
1
0
63

Jonathan Bird
7
19
1
0
36

Edward Moore
3
9
0
0
33

Not out

Zubayr Hamza
4
5
1
0
80

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(2 Ov, RR: 2.5)

5/0
3
0
Did not bat
Daniel Smith Jr , Wayne Parnell , George Linde , Kyle Simmonds , Tshepo Moreki , Beuran Hendricks , Mihlali Mpongwana
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Hardus Viljoen
4
0
5
0
1.3
0
Ferisco Adams
3.2
0
17
2
5.1
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Jonathan Bird

1-0
Playing XI
BOL vs WPR
Clyde Fortuin

Bat & Wk

Ferisco Adams

Bat

Janneman Malan

Bat

Hlomla Hanabe

Bat

Farhaan Behardien

All

Michael Copeland

All

Leus du Plooy

All

Shaun von Berg

All

Hardus Viljoen

Bowl

Imran Manack

Bowl

Bamanye Xenxe

Bowl

Daniel Smith Jr

Bat & Wk

Edward Moore

Bat

Jonathan Bird

Bat

Tony de Zorzi

Bat

George Linde

All

Mihlali Mpongwana

All

Wayne Parnell

All

Beuran Hendricks

Bowl

Kyle Simmonds

Bowl

Tshepo Moreki

Bowl

Western Province
5/0 (2)
Current Run Rate: 2.5
BOL won the toss and elected to field
 
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.