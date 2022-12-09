Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Bruno Toube
CAM . ALL
126 Runs
5 Matches
2.Ismaila Tamba
GAMBI . BAT
93 Runs
6 Matches
3.Muhammad Manga
GAMBI . ALL
69 Runs
6 Matches
4.Aniru Conteh
GAMBI . BOWL
44 Runs
6 Matches
5.Idriss Tchakou
CAM . BAT
40 Runs
5 Matches
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.