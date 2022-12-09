Create
CAM vs GAMBI
Abdoulaye Aminou

Bat & Wk

Roland Amah

Bat

Idriss Tchakou

Bat

Protais Abanda

Bat

Charles Bertrand Ondoa

Bat

Bruno Toube

All

Alain Toube

All

Dipita Loic

All

Roger Antangana

Bowl

Appolinaire Mengoumou

Bowl

Julien Abega

Bowl

Peter Cambell

Bat & Wk

Ousman Bah

Bat

Ismaila Tamba

Bat

Frank Campbell

Bat

Mustapha Suwareh

Bat

Muhammad Manga

All

Aniru Conteh

All

Musa Jorbateh

All

Bubacarr Kuyateh

Bowl

Modou Lamin-Bajang

Bowl

Ousman Touray

Bowl

Kulbhushan Jadhav

 

Faustin Mpegna

 

Narcisse Ndouteng

 

Alexis Balla

 

Gabriel Riley

 

Andreh Jarju

 

Fallou Thorpe

 

Match Details
Match
26th Match
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
09 Dec, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Kigali City
1.Bruno Toube

CAM . ALL

126 Runs

5 Matches

2.Ismaila Tamba

GAMBI . BAT

93 Runs

6 Matches

3.Muhammad Manga

GAMBI . ALL

69 Runs

6 Matches

4.Aniru Conteh

GAMBI . BOWL

44 Runs

6 Matches

5.Idriss Tchakou

CAM . BAT

40 Runs

5 Matches

