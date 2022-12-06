0.5 Dipita Loic to JK Vifah, no run

Stadium
Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Kigali City
Playing XI
Lineups out
Abdoulaye Aminou
Bat & Wk
Charles Bertrand Ondoa
Bat
Appolinaire Mengoumou
Bowl
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.James Vifah
GHANA
. BAT
3.Samson Awiah
GHANA
. BAT
4.Richmond Baaleri
GHANA
. BOWL
5.Daniel Anefie
GHANA
. BOWL
1.Daniel Anefie
GHANA
. BOWL
2.Kofi Bagabena
GHANA
. BOWL
3.Samson Awiah
GHANA
. BAT
4.James Vifah
GHANA
. BAT
5.Rexford Bakum
GHANA
. ALL
1.Richmond Baaleri
GHANA
. BOWL
2.Rexford Bakum
GHANA
. ALL
5.Julien Abega
CAM
. BOWL
1.Richmond Baaleri
GHANA
. BOWL
3.Julien Abega
CAM
. BOWL
4.Kofi Bagabena
GHANA
. BOWL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)