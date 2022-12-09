Stadium
Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Kigali City
Playing XI
Lineups out
Abdoulaye Aminou
Bat & Wk
Charles Bertrand Ondoa
Bat
Appolinaire Mengoumou
Bowl
Mohamed Omari Kitunda
Bat & Wk
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
Bowl
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
3.Ivan Selemani
TZN
. BAT
1.Ivan Selemani
TZN
. BAT
2.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN
. ALL
1.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN
. BOWL
3.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN
. ALL
5.Julien Abega
CAM
. BOWL
2.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN
. BOWL
3.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)