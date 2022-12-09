Be the first one to comment on this story
Canada
Denmark
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Hamid Shah
DEN
. ALL
394
Runs
7 Matches
2.Nicholas Kirton
CAN
. ALL
269
Runs
6 Matches
3.Saif Ahmad
263
Runs
4.Navneet Dhaliwal
CAN
. BAT
229
Runs
5 Matches
5.Zameer Khan
DEN
. BAT
184
Runs
1.Aaron Johnson
140.00
2 Matches
2.Dillon Heyliger
137.50
3.Ravinderpal Singh
126.14
4.Oliver Hald
DEN
. BOWL
117.65
5.Shangeev Thanikaithasan
109.30
1.Nicolaj Laegsgaard
19
Wkts
2.Saad Bin Zafar
CAN
. BOWL
15
Wkts
3.Dillon Heyliger
11
Wkts
4.Jeremy Gordon
10
Wkts
5.Oliver Hald
1.Rommel Shahzad
1.78
1 Match
2.53
3.Kaleem Sana
2.93
4.Salman Nazar
3.08
5.Harsh Thaker
3.12
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.