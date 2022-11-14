Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Canada
Saudi Arabia
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Aaron Johnson
CAN . BAT
51 Runs
1 Match
2.Haseeb Ghafoor
SAU . WK
34 Runs
1 Match
CAN . ALL
29 Runs
1 Match
CAN . BAT
26 Runs
1 Match
5.Ravinderpal Singh
CAN . BAT
25 Runs
1 Match
CAN . ALL
414.29
1 Match
2.Harsh Thaker
CAN . BOWL
257.14
1 Match
3.Ravinderpal Singh
CAN . BAT
192.31
1 Match
4.Aaron Johnson
CAN . BAT
182.14
1 Match
CAN . BAT
152.94
1 Match
CAN . ALL
3 Wkts
1 Match
2.Kaleem Sana
CAN . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
CAN . ALL
1 Wkt
1 Match
4.Muhammad Saqib-II
SAU . BOWL
1 Wkt
1 Match
1.Muhammad Saqib-II
SAU . BOWL
5.00
1 Match
2.Kaleem Sana
CAN . ALL
9.00
1 Match
CAN . ALL
9.50
1 Match
CAN . ALL
11.75
1 Match
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.