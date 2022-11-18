Create
Saudi Arabia won the toss & elected to field
Playing XI
CAN vs SAU
Srimantha Wijeratne

Bat & Wk

Matthew Spoors

Bat

Ravinderpal Singh

Bat

Aaron Johnson

Bat

Pargat Singh

Bat

Dillon Heyliger

All

Harsh Thaker

All

Saad Bin Zafar

All

Ammar Khalid

Bowl

Nikhil Dutta

Bowl

Kaleem Sana

Bowl

Muhammad Saqib

Bat & Wk

Haseeb Ghafoor

Bat

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar

Bat

Faisal Khan

Bat

Kashif Siddique

Bat

Usman Najeeb

All

Mohammed Hisham Sheikh

All

Saad Khan

All

Ishtiaq Ahmad

Bowl

Zain Ul Abidin

Bowl

Irfan Sarfaraz

Bowl

Bench
Shreyas Movva

 

Navneet Dhaliwal

 

Akhil Kumar

 

Nicholas Kirton

 

Armaan Kapoor

 

Salman Nazar

 

Abdul Wahid

 

Imran Arif

 

Imran Yousaf

 

Irshad Mubbashar

 

Atif-Ur-Rehman

 

Nawazish Akhtar

 

Khadim Hussain

 

