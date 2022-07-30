Create
Singapore
35/1 (5.3)
Current Run Rate: 6.36
CAN won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rohan Rangarajan *
16
24
3
0
66
Rezza Gaznavi
7
8
0
0
87
P'SHIP
26 (27)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Jeremy Gordon *
2.3
0
9
0
3.6
 
0.5 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, 1 run
0.4 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, no run
0.4 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, 1 wide
0.3 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, Four
0.3 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, 1 wide
0.3 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, 1 wide
0.2 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, no run
0.1 Ammar Khalid to R Rohan, no run