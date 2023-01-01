Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Canterbury Kings won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
CK vs WF
Cam Fletcher

Bat & Wk

Mitchell Hay

Bat

Chad Bowes

Bat

Leo Carter

Bat

Matt Boyle

Bat

Henry Shipley

All

Cole McConchie

All

Ed Nuttall

Bowl

William O’Rourke

Bowl

Todd Astle

Bowl

Blake Coburn

Bowl

Callum McLachlan

Bat & Wk

Finn Allen

Bat

Nick Kelly

Bat

Troy Johnson

Bat

Tim Robinson

Bat

Rachin Ravindra

All

Logan van Beek

All

Nathan Smith

All

Michael Snedden

Bowl

Peter Younghusband

Bowl

Ian McPeake

Bowl

Bench
Tom Latham

 

Daryl Mitchell

 

Henry Nicholls

 

Ken McClure

 

Sean Davey

 

Zak Foulke

 

Ish Sodhi

 

Matt Henry

 

Theo van Woerkom

 

Angus McKenzie

 

Fraser Sheat

 

Devon Conway

 

Tom Blundell

 

Lauchie Johns

 

Nick Greenwood

 

Jakob Bhula

 

Devan Vishvaka

 

Michael Bracewell

 

Luke Georgeson

 

Adam Milne

 

Ollie Newton

 

Ben Sears

 

James Hartshorn

 

Adam Leonard

 

David Hancock

 

Canterbury Kings
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
CK won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.