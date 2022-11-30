Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Catalunya Tigers CC
10/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 10
CAT won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Waseem Abbas *
1
2
0
0
50
Tahir Ilyas
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
10 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Riaz *
0.2
0
1
0
3
 
0.6 Muhammad Riaz to Waseem Abbas, Four
0.5 Muhammad Riaz to Tahir Ilyas, 1 run
0.5 Muhammad Riaz to Tahir Ilyas, 1 wide
0.4 Muhammad Riaz to Tahir Ilyas, no run
0.3 Muhammad Riaz to Waseem Abbas, 1 run
0.3 Muhammad Riaz to Waseem Abbas, 2 wide
0.2 Muhammad Riaz to Waseem Abbas, 1 run
0.1 Muhammad Riaz to Waseem Abbas, no run